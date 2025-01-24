Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: New Game Plus mode explained

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was the highly anticipated follow-up to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It is the second game in the trilogy and plans to expand upon the FF7 remake trilogy that adapts the narrative of the original 1997 Final Fantasy 7. As the title is now released on PC, players who've completed the campaign might want to revisit its narrative either to experience it again or progress towards 100% completion.

While Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth does not have a traditional New Game Plus mode, there is a way players can experience the game again akin to the NG+ mode.

How to get a New Game Plus mode in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

NG+ allows you to replay the story but with much progress of your previous run intact (Image via Square Enix)

You must first complete the main story. At its conclusion, the game will ask whether you want to create a post-story save file. Reply yes to move forward.

Now, from the game's main menu, load the newly created save file and you'll enter a chapter select menu. You can also open this menu by loading the new save file, entering the pause screen, and then entering the System menu. If you want to experience a New Game Plus mode, start from Chapter 1.

What carries over in this mode?

NG+ allows you to further level up your character to the level cap (Image via Square Enix)

The following elements will carry over from your previous run-through of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth campaign in this makeshift New Game Plus mode:

Your Level

Your Gil

Unlocked Weapons, armors, and accessories

Unlocked Weapon Upgrade levels

Affinity ratings

Finally, you'll have a choice whether to keep the side quests you've already completed in the previous game or reset their progress so you can experience them again.

What is added in this mode?

Various features are unlocked in the NG+ mode (Image via Square Enix)

A few new additions will be seen in this mode. Firstly, you can play the campaign on a newly unlocked "Hard" difficulty. This mode is such that you cannot use items during fights. This difficulty forces you to grasp the intricacies and caveats of Rebirth's combat system and get familiar with it. This difficulty also makes enemies stronger.

Secondly, new Folio memberships will be added in this mode. Another change is that you can now freely change the outfits of your characters in the game by simply visiting a Costa del sol or Chocobo Ranch changing room.

Another great element of this mode is you can again select which companion to go on a date with during Chapters 8 and 12's Gold Saucer Sequence. Collecting various items and progressing towards 100%-ing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is also made much easier through the New Game Plus mode.

