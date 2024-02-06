Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play: Date and time for all regions, where to watch, and more?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play has finally been officially announced to take place in a couple of days. The event, as the title suggests, will be focused solely on the upcoming sequel to 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, potentially as part of the final marketing push for the game before its scheduled release in the next few weeks.

PlayStation seemed to have strayed from the dedicated State of Play events for their first-party titles, with all 2023 PS5 exclusives missing out on the same. However, it looks like 2024 will mark the return of the dedicated State of Play showcase, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth being the first game to get the coveted treatment.

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play, including the official date and time, where to watch it, and what to expect from the showcase.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play date and time for all regions

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Here are the official dates and times for all regions for the upcoming Final Fantasy Rebirth-focused State of Play showcase:

3:30 pm PT (February 6, 2024)

11:30 pm GMT (February 6, 2024)

6:30 pm ET (February 6, 2024)

1:30 am CEST (February 7, 2024)

8:30 am JST (February 7, 2024)

5 am IST (February 7, 2024)

9:30 am AEST (February 7, 2024)

Given the event will be centered around just one title, i.e., the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel, it won't last nearly as long as the previous PlayStation State of Play showcase held on January 31, 2024.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play countdown

Where to watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play

Like the previous PlayStation State of Play showcases, the upcoming event will be livestreamed on all official social platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and even TikTok. You simply need to head to the official PlayStation social channels to get a glimpse at the new trailers and gameplay from the upcoming Final Fantasy title.

Additionally, you can set a reminder on YouTube to get notified as soon as the event goes live by heading to the official PlayStation YouTube channel and clicking on the Notify Me pop-up on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play video.

What to expect from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play

Given the event is entirely focused on the upcoming Final Fantasy title, it will possibly feature the game's final gameplay trailer, giving players a glimpse at Cloud and Avalanche's escapades in this new entry. While Final Fantasy 7 Remake featured the same basic plotline as the 1997 original, it also introduced a myriad of new narrative elements.

This was especially evident in the final few chapters of the game, which essentially was an entirely new segment featuring entities like the Arbiters of Fate. The story of the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 takes place right after the ending of the previous title, with Sephiroth and Cloud's dynamic playing a more significant role.

It remains to be seen how the story of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pans out and whether it ends up surpassing the narrative heights of its predecessors. Thankfully, players won't have to wait too long to get their hand on the game, as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is scheduled to be released on February 29, 2024, exclusively for the PS5.