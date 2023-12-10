Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC: How to get the Buster Sword

Final Fantasy XVI finally received its highly anticipated first major story expansion, Echoes of the Fallen. It adds a ton of extra content to the base game, including an entirely new area to explore called the Sagespire, new enemies and bosses to fight, and, of course, new weapons to unlock, including Cloud Strife's iconic Buster Sword.

The Buster Sword is easily one of the most iconic weapons in video game history, alongside the likes of Blades of Chaos, Master Sword, and BFG9000. You can get the Buster Sword pretty early, which, if you've just started playing Final Fantasy XVI, can give you a significant boost in the first few chapters of the game.

Although the weapon isn't very effective for the end-game or DLC content, it's still worth keeping in Clive's arsenal for use in photo mode or transmog. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get the Buster Sword in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

How to get the Buster Sword in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC

The Buster Sword, much like the previously released free DLC weapon - Onion Sword, can be obtained after completing the prologue. Press the options button and navigate to the System menu. Then, press R1 to get to the Redeemable Items sub-menu, where you will find the Buster Sword.

Select the Buster Sword and press X to redeem it. While you're at it, you can also redeem the Onion Sword, as well as the Away (1987) Orchestrion Roll, which also comes as part of Echoes of the Fallen DLC or the recently released Expansion Pass.

With a base attack power of 400, the Buster Sword isn't all that powerful, especially if you plan to use the weapon for the DLC. However, if you're starting a new playthrough or are new to Final Fantasy XVI, the weapon can offer you a significant edge in the first few chapters, up until the Garuda Eikon boss fight.

Outside of combat, the Buster Sword is a great accessory to use in the game's photo mode. It can be accessed by going to the game's Attributes and Eikons tab and pressing the touchpad. Additionally, you can use the Buster Sword's appearance on any other weapon of your choice (yes, even on the Ultima weapon).

Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 5.