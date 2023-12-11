Final Fantasy XVI PC system requirements (expected), possible release window, and more explored

Final Fantasy XVI PC release is quite far away from reality, despite it being officially confirmed by Square Enix and PlayStation a few months ago. However, with the game's story expansions recently getting announced, the eventual PC release isn't that far now, especially considering Square Enix's track record of Final Fantasy PC ports.

If Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PC ports are any indication, we can expect a PC release of the most recent mainline entry in the series quite soon. Final Fantasy XVI is easily one of the most visually stunning PS5 games to date, going toe-to-toe against the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Demon's Souls, and more.

As such, the PC port of that game will come with some pretty hefty system requirements. Here's a look at what Final Fantasy XVI PC's system requirements might look like, alongside its potential release date.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

When will Final Fantasy XVI come to PC? Potential release dates explored

While Square Enix and PlayStation have confirmed that Final Fantasy XVI will eventually come to PC, they're yet to provide a concrete release window for the same. However, if we take a look at the previous mainline Final Fantasy titles and their PC ports, we can extrapolate a potential release window for the latest entry as well.

Final Fantasy XV, which was originally released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2016, made its PC debut roughly a year and a half later, in March 2018. Similarly, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which was originally released as a PS4 exclusive, saw a PC release almost a year and a few months later.

Given that FFXVI was released on June 22, 2023, we can expect a potential PC release at or around Spring 2024. Additionally, the second major DLC for the game, The Rising Tides, is also scheduled to release around the same time, i.e., in Spring 2024. It is very likely that Square Enix will announce (if not release) the PC version right alongside the release of The Rising Tides DLC.

Final Fantasy XVI PC system requirements (expected)

Although there's no official word from Square Enix or PlayStation regarding Final Fantasy XVI's PC version, let alone the system requirements, the game's PS5 performance profile does hint at the kind of PC specifications it might require. The latest Final Fantasy title is built on a brand-new proprietary engine by Creative Business Unit 3.

Going by the game's PS5 performance and visuals, it does look like a hybrid between Luminous Studios' Luminous engine (which powered Final Fantasy XV and Forspoken) and Unreal Engine (possibly 5 or 5.1). Based on most current-generation PC releases, here are the potential system requirements for Final Fantasy XVI:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070/ AMD Radeon RX5700XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 120GB NVMe SSD

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K/AMD Ryzen 5 5900X

Memory: 32GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060/AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 120GB NVMe SSD

Given how the game handles the transition between different levels and chapters, an NVMe SSD will most probably be mandatory, alongside a good modern CPU. Do note that these system requirements are not official. We will update the information mentioned in this article once Square Enix releases FFXVI's official PC requirements.