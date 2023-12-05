GTA 6 PC system requirements (expected), possible release date, and more explored

After more than a decade of waiting, GTA 6 is officially announced. While the game is only confirmed to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, based on Rockstar's previous trends, a PC launch might be coming soon after, with fans already wondering about GTA 6 PC system requirements. Set in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, Florida, the game looks breathtakingly beautiful, packed with unique NPC, dynamic events, and the typical satire fans of the series are familiar with.

The game officially does not have a PC release date, and as for consoles, it only has a window of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, based on previous Rockstar releases, educated guesses can be made on possible release dates. let's take a look at the expected GTA 6 system requirements and possible release date for PC.

When will GTA 6 come to PC? Expected dates explored

Since GTA 3 back in 2001, Rockstar Games (then known as DMA Designs) has released PC editions of the games at a later date. The first 3D game was released on PC on May 21, 2002, almost seven months after its initial release on October 23, 2001, for the PS2.

Vice City and San Andreas followed a similar strategy, releasing on May 13, 2003, and June 7, 2005, seven and eight months after their original October 29, 2002, and October 26, 2004 PS2 release dates, respectively.

Moving onto the HD universe, while GTA 4 was released on PC in the same calendar year with a seven-month delay, from April 29, 2008, to December 2, 2008, GTA 5 took a while to make its way to PC. The most recent entry in the GTA series took almost a year and a half to release on PC on April 14, 2015, from its original September 17, 2013 release date for PS3 and Xbox 360. However, compared with the game's PS4 and Xbox One release date of November 18, 2014, it took five months.

Considering GTA 6 is expected to be released in the Fall or Q3 of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and there is no next generation of consoles right on the horizon, the game may follow a similar strategy of releasing on PC seven to eight months after its console release. As such, the game might be released for PC in April or May 2026.

GTA 6 PC System Requirments (expected)

While there is no official word on a PC release for the game just yet, based on other titles exclusive to these platforms, the expected GTA 6 PC requirements are as follows.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080Ti/ AMD Radeon RX5700XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB Solid State Drive

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K/AMD Ryzen 5 5900X

Memory: 32GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080/AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB NVMe SSD

Do note these are not official system requirements, and the final GTA 6 system requirements may differ drastically. We will update the information in this article if and when Rockstar officially announces the PC release date for the game. Until then, keep an eye out for more on Grand Theft Auto VI.