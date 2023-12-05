GTA 6 graphics card requirements: What will be the minimum specifications if the game is released on PC?

After much anticipation, the long-awaited trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has finally graced our screens. Feedback for it has been nothing short of phenomenal, with the game's visuals drawing many compliments. With a decade passing since the introduction of GTA 5, it's obvious that significant advancements have been made.

Breathtakingly beautiful and set in a fictional version of Miami, Florida, called Vice City, the game is confirmed to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, based on Rockstar's patterns, fans are already wondering when a PC launch might occur and even discussing possible GTA 6 PC system requirements.

The minimum graphics and PC system requirements for the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 are going to be thoroughly explored in this article.

Note: The information provided in this article is speculative. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 minimum graphics card requirements for PC (expected)

Expand Tweet

The expected Grand Theft Auto 6 PC requirements have been surmised, although official confirmation of a PC version has not yet been given. Here are the expected system requirements:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS : Windows 10/11

: Windows 10/11 CPU : Intel Core i7 8700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700x

: Intel Core i7 8700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700x Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM GPU : Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080Ti/AMD Radeon RX5700XT

: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080Ti/AMD Radeon RX5700XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 150GB Solid State Drive

Recommended System Requirements:

OS : Windows 11 64-bit

: Windows 11 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i9-10900K/AMD Ryzen 5 5900X

: Intel Core i9-10900K/AMD Ryzen 5 5900X Memory : 32GB RAM

: 32GB RAM GPU : Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080/AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080/AMD Radeon RX 6800XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 150GB NVMe SSD

The finalized Grand Theft Auto 6 system requirements may vary a great deal from these unofficial ones. One thing you can count on is that they will exceed the specs needed for GTA 5.

An Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080Ti GPU or an AMD Radeon RX 5700XT and 16GB of RAM are estimated recommended specs to get a decent performance on the title. On the other hand, the estimated GTA 6 minimum requirements include an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080Ti GPU or an AMD Radeon RX 5700XT and 8GB of RAM.

For upcoming games to be released in 2024 or beyond, 12GB of RAM or even higher may be required, though it's important to note that these figures are simply projections and may not be entirely accurate. Furthermore, there is the possibility that the game will require even more resources than initially predicted.

GTA 6 file size (expected)

Expand Tweet

For Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC, the anticipated download size is between 100GB and 120GB when installed on an SSD drive. It's essentially estimated by utilizing GTA 5's requirements, which called for over 100GB of space.

Moreover, it is expected that an SSD will likely be included as part of the title's specifications. That's mainly because of the growing trend of minimum requirements for games that include SSD drives.

When can we expect GTA 6's PC release?

With the expected release date of GTA 6 in the fall of 2025 exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it is unlikely that a new generation of consoles will emerge anytime soon. Following the popular Rockstar Games trend, the game may be released on PC around 7 to 8 months after its console launch, putting it in the ballpark of an April or May 2026 release.