Find Arashakun in the cave: Genshin Impact underground location

"Find Arashakun in The Cave" is something that Genshin Impact players tend to struggle with in the quest, Courage is in the Heart. This step is the fifth objective, but the game doesn't tell players where to go. Thankfully, the solution is actually quite simple.

The cave is near the starting location for the Courage is in the Heart quest. This guide will include several images to help make things more transparent for the reader. The first and foremost important photo to feature here is the entrance to the cave where you'll find Arashakun.

Genshin Impact quest guide: How to find Arashakun in the cave

The map of this location and what it looks like in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

This spot is just southeast of the house where you cleared the Hilichurls at the beginning of the Courage is in the Heart quest. There's no gimmick here. Simply go to the location marked in the above map image and head straight into the cave. If players cannot spot the tunnel here, it's where the two torches are.

Go straight ahead. Two Hilichurl Archers and a Hilichurl Berserker are near the cave, so one shouldn't have too much trouble finding it. Once inside, players will hear an Aranara scream for help. They just have to proceed through the tunnel to reach an area with a ton of water and some giant mushrooms.

The following screenshot shows what the entrance to that area should look like in Genshin Impact.

This entrance leads you to the area where the Hydro Slime is (Image via HoYoverse)

The new objective here is:

"Defeat the monsters besieging the Aranara"

Although the task states "monsters," you're actually just defeating a single Hydro Slime. Use anything that isn't a Hydro attack to wipe the floor with this creature. After that, talk to the Arashakun to read some amusing dialog.

The "Furry Mask Demon King's camp" for the next objective is where three Hilichurls and a Hilichurl Berserker are. They're a little tougher than the Hydro Slime, but any half-decent Genshin Impact player should have zero issues defeating them.

Once that's done, return to Arashakun to finish the Courage is in the Heart quest. You will get the following rewards:

30 Primogems

20 Sumeru Reputation EXP

20,000 Mora

Two Hero's Wits

Video walkthrough

The above YouTube embed should help, just in case the previous directions weren't too clear. Travelers should easily be able to find Arashakun in the cave and help him out in just a few minutes. The only difficult part would be starting the quest since there have been some reported glitches regarding the initial Hilichurls not spawning or the quest marker being in Liyue instead.

For those struggling with one of these bugs, it's best to contact miHoYo support, which can easily be done by:

Pausing the game. Selecting 'Feedback.' Using the 'Self-Service' form and typing your exact problem.

There haven't been any bugs regarding Arashakun in the cave, so anybody capable of starting the quest should have no issue finishing it. The "Furry Mask Demon King's camp" is marked on the minimap, and the enemies here are a breeze to eliminate.

Poll : Do you find the Aranara lore to be interesting? Yes No 0 votes