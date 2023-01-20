Fire Emblem Engage romance guide: Every character you can be in a relationship with

Although Fire Emblem Engage does have a romance mechanic, it is far from a focal point, as it has been in previous entries of the series. In fact, only Alear can have an S-Rank relationship in the game. There’s a long list of characters that Alear, whether male or female, can give the “Pact Ring” to.

However, not all of these relationships are romantic ones. While some are strictly platonic, others are romantically ambiguous. You can even enter into same-sex relationships in Fire Emblem Engage, and we’ll go over those options as well. Here’s what you need to know about who you can give the Pact Ring to in the latest entry into Nintendo's tactical RPG franchise.

Who you can and cannot enter into a relationship with in Fire Emblem Engage

Interestingly, it turns out that all of the leaks about relationships in Fire Emblem Engage weren’t far from the mark at all. However, there are some distinct changes in comparison to previous entries in the franchise. In previous games, virtually every character had an S-Rank relationship, but things are going to be slightly different in the latest Emblem game.

Only Alear (male or female) can have an S-Rank relationship, and they can only have one. Later on in the game, you’ll be able to unlock the “Pact Ring,” which you can give to a character that you have an A-Rank relationship with and can actively pursue.

Unfortunately, you can’t choose any of the Emblem characters. Any of the characters that you summon with the ring cannot be your S-Rank companion. It’s still worth building a bond with them for their increased stats and abilities in battle. If you’re looking to have some flavor of a relationship with a male or female character in Fire Emblem Engage, here are your options:

All romance options

Alfred

Bunet

Citrinne

Goldmary

Diamant

Ivy

Jade

Lapis

Louis

Mauvier

Merrin

Pandreo

Chloe

Panette

Seadall

Kagetsu

Clearly, Fire Emblem Engage has brought back same-sex relationships for both male and female characters. These characters will give you the closest thing to an actual relationship with the Fire Emblem cast. If you’re looking for a same-sex S-Rank option in the game, here are your choices:

Male characters

Alfred

Bunet

Diamant

Louis

Mauvier

Seadall

Kagetsu

Female characters

Chloe

Citrinne

Goldmary

Ivy

Jade

Lapis

Merrin

Strangely, some options aren’t romantic at all. There are also strictly platonic relationships and relationships that are flirty or romantically ambiguous. That last set is up to the player's interpretation more than anything else in Fire Emblem Engage. You can still make these characters your S-Rank companion, but you may not get the relationship that you were hoping for.

Strictly platonic

Anna

Jean

Boucheron

Celine

Clanne

Alcryst

Veyle

Zelkov

Lindon

Saphir

Amber

Flirtatious/Ambiguous

Timerra

Yunaka

Vander

Rosado

Framme

Fogado

Hortensia

Once again, you cannot romance the rings in Fire Emblem Engage. But if you’re looking to have an S-Rank relationship in the game, this should at least help you narrow down the choices that you have available.

It's certainly a refreshing change of pace that, no matter which version of Alear you choose, you will have a wide assortment of relationships to choose from. While you can build up a rapport with other characters, it will cap out at A-Tier. Presently, only Alear can have a relationship, so make it count!

Poll : 0 votes