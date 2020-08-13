First of its kind: Twitch streamer ‘InvaderVie’ admits to stalking her 'simp' supporters

Some days ago, we talked about a controversial streamer who was seen berating her viewers for not donating enough money and subscribing to her streams. InvaderVie, a Canadian Twitch streamer who has 174k followers on Twitch and some 5.5k subscribers on Youtube, went on quite a rant after getting frustrated over the lack of donations and new subscribers.

Further, we also saw notable Youtuber It’sAGundam post a video about the incident. He thoroughly criticized her for her comments. People were angry because her remarks came at a time when the entire world is dealing with a deadly pandemic.

However, InvaderVie has, in the past, even admitted to stalking her donators, something which was also not well received by fans.

Image Credits: atrociousyoutubers.miraheze.org

Youtuber Jeremy ‘TheQuartering’ Habley, whose Youtube account has around 845k subscribers as of now, posted a video about the entire incident back in April 2020.

Twitch streamer InvaderVie admits to stalking her donators online!

In the clip that you can see below, InvaderVie herself effectively admitted of stalking her supporters. She says that she has no idea of her average viewer age, which is because she only keeps track of her donators. Apparently, whenever she gets a donation from a named PayPal account, she makes it a point to Google the name.

InvaderVie further admits that most of her donators are men between the ages 25-42, and a majority of them are engineers. Further, she says that most of them are in a relationship, or married! As it turns out, she clicks on the Social media handles of each of her donator, and pulls out whatever information she can get. You can watch the entire clip below by InvaderVie:

In the video by TheQuartering, we see Jeremy disagree with the assertion that most of her viewers are in a relationship. At the beginning, he looks at all the events that have happened so far, including the original beratement of her viewers. The original video simply makes him burst into laughter, and he seems surprised by InvaderVie's claims.

Advertisement

Image Credits: TheQuartering, youtube.com

Further, he looks at some other past clips, including one where she says that she loves her little dolls, and they are like her children. She then goes on to say that her viewers are like her children too.

Moreover, we see a couple of other clips of her, in which she berates her viewers. One person, in particular, was told that he would not open his mouth again if he knew exactly how stupid he sounded.

You can watch the entire video below: