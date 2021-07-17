Five most memorable Animal Crossing Crossovers

Amidst the complete lack of new updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the best fans can do is reminisce some memorable aspects of the game.

Given its huge global popularity, it is no wonder that this life/community sim franchise has had some major collaborations and crossovers over the years. There were rumors about an upcoming Legend of Zelda crossover as well, since both the series crossed significant milestones this year.

Zelda might not have happened, but players must not forget that Animal Crossing has had a crossover with Pokemon, one of Nintendo's crowning jewels.

Also read: Resident Services secrets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Dropbox items, Isabelle's flowers, Tom Nook's obsession with K.K. Slider and more

Five of the best Animal Crossing crossovers ever

The first one on the list has to be the classic MeowLingual/Bowlingual crossover. Meowlingual was a device that could apparently translate meows and barks into phrases and emotions that humans can understand.

The E3 version of Animal Crossing on GameCube added two villagers inspired by these devices, known as Meow and Bow. Honestly, this was one of the cutest crossovers ever.

Yet another memorable crossover has to be the one with the convenience store chain 7-11. These stores made their appearance in the game during the early days of New Leaf and added a huge roster of new items.

Animal Crossing used to share its fanbase as well as a roster of developers with another iconic Nintendo title, Splatoon. This crossover brought with it three iconic characters from Splatoon, complete with their own themed furniture and cosmetics.

Also read: Five updates Nintendo secretly added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Another interesting collaboration involved the famous stationery store Fueki. While Fueki released Animal Crossing themed items as part of the collaboration, the game added a jock hamster called Holden, which was heavily inspired by the brand's mascot.

Pokemon is yet another crowning jewel for Nintendo, and the Animal Crossing x Pokemon crossover is one of the most memorable ones in the game. Back in 2018, Animal Crossing Pocket Camp held an in-game event where players had to collect rare pokeballs and use them to craft Pokemon-themed items.

While players may sigh at the thought of the good old days, they might find solace in the fact that the year is not over. Nintendo may surprise fans with an update later this year. Who knows?

Edited by Gautham Balaji