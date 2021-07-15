Resident Services secrets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Dropbox items, Isabelle's flowers, Tom Nook's obsession with K.K. Slider and more 

Resident Services is perhaps one of the most important buildings in Animal Crossing: Horizons. The players try their best to convert a small tent into a concrete building to progress into the game.

Several elements and features of Animal Crossing depend on whether players have upgraded Resident Services.

Players can find Isabelle and Tom Nook in Resident Services. Like many other buildings in the game, the aforementioned space, too, has tons of hidden secrets even after a year of the title's existence.

Naturally, these are only visible after a meticulous exploration of the Animal Crossing island. Sadly, even then, some of these intricate details go unnoticed. The subsequent section will throw more light on some of these elements of Resident Services that have remained hidden for a while now.

Resident Services hidden from Animal Crossing players

Dropbox items

Whenever a villager decides to move out of the Animal Crossing island, it naturally is a pretty sad affair.

Players can grab items left behind by other players from the dropbox (Image via Animal Crossing world)

But there's a small benefit for players to enjoy once the grieving phase is over. Sometimes, villagers leave behind items the players gave them, including clothing items and furniture.

These are available in the dropbox from where the players can access them. It is possible that Animal Crossing patrons might end up giving away items they really like by mistake. Always check dropbox to get these items back wherever possible.

Tom Nook and his obsession with golfing

Tom Nook's obsession with golfing is visible throughout the game. Rather, the evidence to support the aforementioned argument can be found in all titles starting from Happy Home Designer.

Tom Nook is a huge golfing fan (Image via Animal Crossing world)

In Resident Services, players will be able to sport a sports magazine which has a golfing cover. Interestingly, even before Resident Services is upgraded, players will be able to spot golf clubs in the tent, reiterating Tom Nook's love for the sport.

There is no underlying reason that answers why he loves golfing so much; he just does.

Isabelle can be found taking a nap

Isabelle used to be found roaming around the Animal Crossing island. Sadly, ever since Resident Services got updated, she has been restricted to a desk job.

Isabelle works very hard and that can be seen when she's found sleeping on the job. However, she wakes up as soon as the players sit down to have a chat, implying that she might have super sonic ears.

Isabelle can be found napping on the job (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Additionally, Isabelle's love for flowers is visible, as she can be seen tending to them whenever players visit Resident Services.

It is interesting to note that the flowers change after every season, insinuating that she knows which flowers spawn during different seasons.

Tom Nook appreciates K.K. Slider's music

Even though Redd and Tom Nook have a rather strained relationship, the latter seems to be a huge fan of K.K Slider.

Tom Nook is a huge fan of K.K. Slider (Image via Animal Crossing world)

He can be seen reading K.K. Slider's music magazine and also talks about the musician paying a visit to Animal Crossing island as well.

This is a new feature, as Tom Nook was a passive character in the previous iterations of the franchise and always looked business oriented.

