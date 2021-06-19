Flowers vs Cheaters: The culmination of the OG vs Alliance dispute in Dota 2

The Dota 2 community has been opinionated since Johan "N0tail" Sundstein put out his grievances in a tweet about Alliance's vlog.

Former Alliance coach Peter "ppd" Dager could be heard clearly warning the team about not paying enough attention to defending their base against Brame. Incidents of a coach providing additional insight to a team in the middle of a match can have various kinds of impact on the game and the players' mentality.

We don't know if TI is going to be 6 or 5 man tournament 🙃

Guess we'll soon know! — Johan Sundstein (@OG_BDN0tail) May 11, 2021

Despite certain game-changing calls, Alliance lost the series 2-1 to Brame, thus ending their unbeaten run in the Western European Region of the DPC Season 2.

The Response of the Dota 2 community

The Dota 2 community seems to be divided, and the trolls and memes on both sides have been hilarious.

Despite being seemingly unfair and in violation of the Sporting Spirit of Dota 2, Alliance technically did not cheat. Traditionally, coaches have not been a part of Dota 2 outside its drafting phase, but apparently in an email, ESL had not clearly mentioned the presence of coaches in Discord servers or the room in which the teams.

Many fans did say n0tail's outbursts were a result of OG's recent dismal performances.

He knows OG are not gonna qualify for major or ti OMEGALUL — Miya Atsumu (@Xroma09) May 11, 2021

The memes have been really building up, as n0tail has been referred to as n0Mail on different occasions due to him not reading the mail which specifically did not mention having a coach present in the room or not.

The inclusion of Syed "SumaiL" Hassasn has brought on a lot of hilarious comments, as apparently, OG took SumaiL as a replacement for their Legendary carry player, Anathan "Ana" Pham, so that he becomes "SuMail" and OG does not miss any more mails.

Alliance have been called cheaters on numerous occasions by the community, and after their dismal performance in the WePlay AniMajor, they were called out for LAN failures, and how their performance declined without their coach in the cubicles.

Peter "ppd" Dager left the team right after the AniMajor was over, but criticism didn't stop flowing.

OG and Alliance will face-off today in the Upper Bracket Round 4 in the ESL.

Though most of the teams have treated this Dota 2 tournament as a practice before The International, this match will add a little bit of spice to the invitational tournament.

