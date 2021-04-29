Fnatic’s League of Legends star Upset feels he would have earned at least three times more if he went to NA

The League of Legends LEC 2021 Spring Split did not go all that well for Fnatic, as it made an early exit from the playoffs and was not able to make its way to the Grand Finals.

From the very beginning of the split, Fnatic was struggling quite a bit in keeping up with the rest of the LEC teams. Its exit with G2 Esports in the playoffs brought about the end of an era.

However, Fnatic is in a bigger rut than G2. Its star top laner, Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau, confirmed that he will not be extending the contract with the organization’s League of Legends division after the competitive season came to a close.

Moreover, in a recent stream, Fnatic’s AD Carry Elias “Upset” Lipp also showed his disappointment with how things are at this point.

Upset has been one of the best AD Carries in the League of Legends LEC for some years now. However, he's always played second fiddle to the likes of Martin “Rekkles” Larsson and Steven “Hans Sama” Liv.

Upset was never able to get his hands on any domestic title. In a recent stream, he opened up about the salary discrepancies between North American and European League of Legends organizations.

League of Legends pro ADC talks about NA and EU salary discrepancy

In one of his recent streams, the 21-year-old talked about how money is a big factor when it comes to League of Legends pros.

He said,

“If I would have gone to NA in any offseason, I could have probably earned at least three times [the amount that EU orgs pay]. I’m not saying I’m not happy with what I’m getting in Europe, but it is a very huge difference.”

The salary discrepancy and the lack of domestic and international titles have got Upset to question his own achievements in the game and the point to all his hard work.

He continued by saying,

“And at some point, you might start to think, ‘what am I trying to do? Is this really worth it, trying to win every time and facing so much frustration, and in the end not even going to Worlds? I think it’s worth it. It’s the chance I take and it [hasn’t] worked out so far, the way I imagined it. It didn’t work out terribly either, I must say.”

“Every year, it seems more stupid not to go to an American team. You can still try hard over there and try to win the split, and make it work. You’re still competing, you’re still playing the same game. You can still try to be the best even if you go to NA.”

Upset's recent streams have left many League of Legends European fans worried that he might be joining a North American side once his contract with Fnatic ends.