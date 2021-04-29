Groups, schedule and format: Everything to know about League of Legends MSI 2021

The Mid-Season Invitational 2021 will be the first international tournament that League of Legends will witness in Season 11.
The event will be hosted in Reykjavík, Iceland, and will take place for a period of three weeks as the best teams in all the regions will face off against each other.
With Cloud9 and DAMWON KIA going head-to-head in the first match of the event, fans are in for quite a treat from the 6th of May.
All participating League of Legends teams will have to fight their way through the group stages to qualify for the knockout stage.
There will be 2 groups of 4 League of Legends teams, while one group will have 3 teams.
Groups and schedule for League of Legends MSI 2021
League of Legends MSI 2021 Groups
Group A
- Pentanet.GG
- Royal Never Give Up
- Unicorns of Love
Group B
- Istanbul Wildcats
- MAD Lions
- paiN Gaming
- PSG Talon
Group C
- Cloud9
- DetonatioN FocusMe
- DWG KIA
- Infinity Esports
League of Legends MSI 2021 group stage schedule
Thursday, May 6
- DWG KIA vs. Cloud9 8 AM CT
- Infinity vs. DetonatioN FocusMe 9 AM CT
- Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up 10 AM CT
- Pentanet.GG vs. Unicorns of Love 11 AM CT
- Wildcats vs. paiN 12 PM CT
- MAD Lions vs. PSG Talon 1 PM CT
Friday, May 7
- Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up 8 AM CT
- Unicorns of Love vs. Royal Never Give Up 9 AM CT
- Infinity vs. DWG KIA 10 AM CT
- Infinity vs. DWG KIA 11 AM CT
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Cloud9 12 PM CT
- paiN Gaming vs. PSG Talon 1 PM CT
Saturday, May 8
- Royal Never Give Up vs. Unicorns of Love 8 AM CT
- Unicorns of Love vs. Pentanet.GG 9 AM CT
- DWG KIA vs. DetonatioN FocusMe 10 AM CT
- Cloud9 vs. Infinity 11 AM CT
- MAD Lions vs. paiN Gaming 12 PM CT
- PSG Talon vs. Wildcats 1 PM CT
Sunday, May 9
- Unicorns of Love vs. Royal Never Give Up 8 AM CT
- Unicorns of Love vs. Pentanet.GG 9 AM CT
- Royal Never Give Up vs. Pentanet.GG 10 AM CT
- Royal Never Give Up vs. Unicorns of Love 11 AM CT
- Pentanet.GG vs. Unicorns of Love 12 PM CT
- Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up 1 PM CT
Monday, May 10
- MAD Lions vs. Wildcats 8 AM CT
- PSG Talon vs. paiN Gaming 9 AM CT
- Wildcats vs. PSG Talon 10 AM CT
- paiN Gaming vs. MAD Lions 11 AM CT
- paiN Gaming vs. Wildcats 12 PM CT
- PSG Talon vs. MAD Lions 1 PM CT
Tuesday, May 11
- Cloud9 vs. DWG KIA 8 AM CT
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Infinity 9 AM CT
- DWG KIA vs. Infinity 10 AM CT
- Cloud9 vs. DetonatioN FocusMe 11 AM CT
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs. DWG KIA 12 PM CT
- Infinity vs. Cloud9 1 PM CT