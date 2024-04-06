Fnatic vs Team Heretics League of Legends LEC Spring 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC Spring 2024 Playoff Stage is set to feature Fnatic vs Team Heretics. The series will be played in a best-of-three format. Notably, the winner will proceed to Round 3 of the Lower Bracket to face off against the Vitality vs MAD Lions matchup's winner. However, the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

The stakes are quite high, as the winner of the LEC Spring will qualify for the MSI 2024. Ahead of the Fnatic vs Team Heretics clash, let's delve into both teams' previous matches and results.

Fnatic vs Team Heretics League of Legends LEC Spring 2024 Playoffs

Prediction

LEC Spring Playoffs schedule (Image via LEC)

Fnatic finished the LEC Spring 2024 Regular Season in first place after having some of the most dominant performances. Furthermore, the team also won their initial Playoff Stage match against GIANTX with ease.

However, the narrative changed quickly after Fnatic's next Playoff Stage game against G2 Esports. The former lost the series 0-2 after some underwhelming performances. Both games were over in almost twenty-five minutes, as G2 completely outclassed them. Fnatic's midlaner, Humanoid, struggled quite a lot against G2's renowned midlaner, Caps.

Team Heretics, on the other hand, has some of the most legendary names on the team after the LEC roster changes ahead of the season. Heretics' jungler, Jankos, won five MVP awards in the Regular Season, and he was the most significant factor in the team's victories.

Unfortunately, Heretics lost their first match in the Playoff Stage against Team BDS and fell to the loser's bracket. Subsequently, the team won the elimination game against SK Gaming with a 2-1 scoreline. Heretics' midlaner, Zwyroo, was named MPV for that series.

As for the prediction for the highly anticipated match between Fnatic and Heretics, the latter is expected to win the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Team Heretics have played against each other a total of six times. The former came out on top four times, and the latter won only twice.

Previous results

Fnatic lost their previous series 0-2 against G2 Esports in the LEC Spring 2024 Playoff Stage Round 2.

On the other hand, Team Heretics won their previous match 2-1 against SK Gaming.

LEC Spring 2024 Split rosters

Fnatic:

Top : Oscarinin

: Oscarinin Jungle : Razork

: Razork Mid : Humanoid

: Humanoid ADC : Noah

: Noah Support: Jun

Team Heretics:

Top : Wunder

: Wunder Jungle : Jankos

: Jankos Mid : Zwyroo

: Zwyroo ADC : Flakked

: Flakked Support: Trymbi

Livestream details

If you want to watch the LEC Spring 2024 Playoffs match between Fnatic and Team Heretics, you can go to the following websites:

Twitch : LEC

: LEC YouTube: LEC

The match timings for Fnatic vs Team Heretics are shown below:

PT : April 6, 8 am

: April 6, 8 am CET : April 6, 5 pm

: April 6, 5 pm IST : April 6, 8:30 pm

: April 6, 8:30 pm KST: April 7, 12 am

