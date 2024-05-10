Fnatic vs Team Liquid League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The lower bracket of the League of Legends MSI 2024 is set to feature Fnatic vs Team Liquid. The series will be played in a best-of-five format, and the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

The winner will proceed to the next stage to face off against the loser between T1 and Bilibili Gaming. Nevertheless, fans are quite excited to witness this clash between the LEC second seed and the LCS first seed.

This article shares some insight into both teams' recent performances.

Fnatic vs Team Liquid at League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Prediction

Fnatic vs Team Liquid in the MSI Bracket Stage (Image via LoL Esports)

Fnatic qualified for the MSI Play-In stage after being runner-up in the LEC Spring. Following that, the team won against GAM Esports in the first round but lost against Top Esports in the proceeding one. However, Fnatic subsequently prevailed against GAM Esports again to qualify for the Bracket Stage.

Unfortunately, the team was completely outclassed against GenG in the MSI Bracket Stage's first match. GenG's Top-Jungle duo, along with Toplane's prowess were simply phenomenal. Despite coming close to winning the second game, Fnatic lost the series without a victory.

Meanwhile, Team Liquid, champions of the LCS Spring, clashed against China's Top Esports. The latter stormed to a win with explosive gameplay. Liquid's Midlaner, APA, was underwhelming as he lost the laning phase in all matches. Such poor performances culminated in Team Liquid losing the series 0-3.

It'd be interesting to see which Western organization comes out on top. As the loser of this MSI matchup will be eliminated, the stakes are quite high.

Prediction: Fnatic is expected to win 3-1 against Team Liquid.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Liquid played against each other a total of five times. The former prevailed on three occasions, while the latter won twice.

Previous results

Fnatic lost its previous game 0-3 against LCK's GenG Esports in the League of Legends MSI Bracket Stage.

On the other hand, Liquid also suffered a 0-3 loss against Top Esports in the same stage.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

Fnatic

Top : Oscarinin

: Oscarinin Jungle : Razork

: Razork Mid : Humanoid

: Humanoid ADC : Noah

: Noah Support: Jun

Team Liquid

Top : Impact

: Impact Jungle : UmTi

: UmTi Mid : APA

: APA ADC : Yeon

: Yeon Support: CoreJJ

Livestream details

The Fnatic vs Team Liquid series in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will start at the following times:

PT : May 10, 9 pm

: May 10, 9 pm CET : May 11, 6 am

: May 11, 6 am IST : May 11, 9:30 am

: May 11, 9:30 am Beijing CST : May 11, 12 pm

: May 11, 12 pm KST: May 11, 1 pm

If fans want to catch this highly anticipated series live, go to the following channels:

