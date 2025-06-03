  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Fomography trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Fomography trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 03, 2025 18:39 GMT
Fomography is available to buy via Steam (Image via DANGEN Entertainment)
Fomography is available to buy via Steam (Image via DANGEN Entertainment)

Fomography is an exciting indie exploration title available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. This single-player, casual puzzle-solving game features 24 trophies, which are further divided into Platinum, Gold, and Silver achievements. Surprisingly, there are no bronze trophies in Fomography.

Ad

That said, the entire list of achievements from the game is listed below, along with a brief description on how to unlock them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Fomography

In total, there are 24 achievements in Fomography (Image via DANGEN Entertainment)
In total, there are 24 achievements in Fomography (Image via DANGEN Entertainment)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Platinum trophy

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Live a Full Life - Unlock all the trophies.

Gold trophies

  • Camera Collector - Unlock all accessories for your camera.
  • Complete Photo Album - Complete all photos in your entire album.
  • Perfect Photo Album - Complete all photos in your entire album with an average 5-star rating.
  • Secret: Fast - If only there were a way to be fast.
  • Secret: Fly - If only there were a way to fly.
  • Secret: Invincible - If only there were a way to be invincible.
Ad

Silver trophies

  • Artist - Finish all Artist tasks.
  • Banker - Finish all Banker tasks.
  • Florist - Finish all Florist tasks.
  • Builder - Finish all Builder tasks.
  • Constable - Finish all Constable tasks.
  • Faceless - Finish all Faceless tasks.
  • Fisherman - Finish all Fisherman tasks.
  • Librarian - Finish all Librarian tasks.
  • Miner - Finish all Miner tasks.
  • Mother - Finish all Mother tasks.
  • Paranormalist - Finish all Paranormalist tasks.
  • Storekeeper - Finish all Storekeeper tasks.
  • Stuntman - Finish all Stuntman tasks.
  • Travel Agent - Finish all Travel Agent tasks.
  • Zoologist - Finish all Zoologist tasks.
  • Arcade Master - Get the top score for all Arcade games.
  • Big Photo Album - Unlock every page for your photo album.
Ad

Also read: 5 games you should consider buying for Nintendo Switch 2 at launch

For more gaming guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications