Fomography trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Fomography is an exciting indie exploration title available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. This single-player, casual puzzle-solving game features 24 trophies, which are further divided into Platinum, Gold, and Silver achievements. Surprisingly, there are no bronze trophies in Fomography.
That said, the entire list of achievements from the game is listed below, along with a brief description on how to unlock them.
All trophies and achievements featured in Fomography
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Platinum trophy
- Live a Full Life - Unlock all the trophies.
Gold trophies
- Camera Collector - Unlock all accessories for your camera.
- Complete Photo Album - Complete all photos in your entire album.
- Perfect Photo Album - Complete all photos in your entire album with an average 5-star rating.
- Secret: Fast - If only there were a way to be fast.
- Secret: Fly - If only there were a way to fly.
- Secret: Invincible - If only there were a way to be invincible.
Silver trophies
- Artist - Finish all Artist tasks.
- Banker - Finish all Banker tasks.
- Florist - Finish all Florist tasks.
- Builder - Finish all Builder tasks.
- Constable - Finish all Constable tasks.
- Faceless - Finish all Faceless tasks.
- Fisherman - Finish all Fisherman tasks.
- Librarian - Finish all Librarian tasks.
- Miner - Finish all Miner tasks.
- Mother - Finish all Mother tasks.
- Paranormalist - Finish all Paranormalist tasks.
- Storekeeper - Finish all Storekeeper tasks.
- Stuntman - Finish all Stuntman tasks.
- Travel Agent - Finish all Travel Agent tasks.
- Zoologist - Finish all Zoologist tasks.
- Arcade Master - Get the top score for all Arcade games.
- Big Photo Album - Unlock every page for your photo album.
Also read: 5 games you should consider buying for Nintendo Switch 2 at launch
For more gaming guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.