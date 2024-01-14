Football games to try if you’re tired of EA FC 24

Very few football games can top or let alone match the quality, realism, experience, and quality-of-life of EA FC 24. There's no doubt that EA’s franchise is popular, but it frequently gets criticized for optimization issues and bugs, and some are starting to look for other titles that offer a parallel experience.

Video games like The Man Of The Match and UFL will be released in the near future. These titles seem promising and may challenge EA FC 24 with their gameplay, features, mechanics, players, and more.

That said, if you are looking to find interesting soccer titles, then we’ve got you covered. Here are some football games you would love to try to feel good this year.

Disclaimer: The article talks about mods that can alter your game files, so please use them at your discretion.

Football games like eFootball 2024 and FIFA 23 to try instead of EA FC 24

1) FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is the predecessor of the latest title, EA FC 24. The latter delivers the same thing that the former does to the players. So, why should you play the old one when EA Sports Football Club 24 is already out there? It’s just that since EA’s franchise has no affiliation with FIFA anymore, you can now mod the game.

Various modifications allow you to add new faces, licenses for unlicensed teams, kits, and more. Modding can enhance the gaming experience as well as address the older issues that EA Sports didn’t solve. Although any future patches will likely change all the modifications made to the title, you can get a completely unique experience before that happens.

2) eFootball 2024

EA FC 24 is known for getting unrealistic. From a competitive standpoint, the title should be as authentic as it can be, which most football fans prefer. Those who want to have fun or wish to explore new dimensions, mechanics, and modes should give eFootball 2024 a try. In it, you can make your own Dream Team and play with them to attain the trophy.

eFootball 2024 received an update in December 2023. It brought new weather effects, numerous exciting cutscenes, mini-games, a skill for attackers, emojis to express your emotions, and more. Fans should play eFootball 2024 if they want to try something really fun - being competitive all the time can sometimes cause a burn out.

Additionally, its co-op mode features solo and squad options. You can enjoy dominating the field with squads; using emojis to communicate your message is a warm feeling to harbor if you’re tired of EA FC 24's serious gameplay.

3) eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

Sadly, the recommendation is only for those who have previously brought copies of the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update. Today, you cannot find the Pro Evolution Soccer installment in any platform’s stores. It’s been removed and can only be played on PC by those who had bought a copy earlier.

Modding the game would be the best idea to get a better result from eFootball PES 2021. It’s worth noting that doing so alters the mechanics and should be done at one's own discretion.

With the right mods, you can add new stadiums and well-known athletes, and even unlock new features like scoreboards and much more. Moreover, you can alter the game mechanics to your liking, and with that, you may get a rush like in EA FC 24.

4) Football Manager 2024

Unlike other games we have discussed, including EA FC 24, Football Manager 2024 is entirely different. Here, your primary role is a football manager. Your goal is to create the best team, and your focus is on the management aspect. The title takes you on a unique soccer route where you encourage your players to complete their milestones. You can uplift their spirits with motivational options and plan your squad for club and national teams.

FM 2024 is more about how a club manages a big team for league and national matches. Activities like overhauling your squad, transferring players to get in-game funds, choosing agents to do that, and more can be performed in this exciting football entry.

Thus, you can play this game to understand how clubs run their activities, fund their build, transfer and add players, and more. You won't have to look out for any other games like EA FC 24 if you try this out; Football Manager 2024 teaches deeper aspects of football.