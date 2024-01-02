Is EA FC 24 worth playing in 2024?

EA FC 24 has completed more than its first quarter with the start of 2024, and the last three months have witnessed plenty of action across the different game modes. While there have been specific issues primarily related to gameplay, EA Sports has been quick to identify the central issues. That said, a significant question arises - is it worth it to start playing the game in 2024?

It's one thing to jump in and enjoy all the fun if you already have been playing it both casually or hardcore in the last quarter. It will be a completely different cup of tea if you're starting fresh in 2024, especially if you skipped the last couple of FIFA games. That said, there are some significant reasons to consider picking this title up in the first month of the new year.

EA FC 24 has different game modes to keep everyone engaged

EA FC 24 can be widely considered a live service title, mainly due to the Ultimate Team content. This particular mode is not only prevalent among the fans, but it also allows them to build their dream squads. Naturally, the Ultimate Team witnesses plenty of engagement from casual and hardcore players alike.

Despite the game being three months old, there hasn't been a better time to start with Ultimate Team than in January 2024. One of the biggest promos of the year, the Team of the Year (TOTY), is expected to arrive in January. There are still a couple of weeks left, allowing beginners to get set and ready for the new promo and all the exciting cards coming soon.

Moreover, at the moment, there are plenty of ways to get different packs, which will be extremely helpful for beginners. While you can always grind the different game modes, plenty of free and beginner-friendly objectives exist to help you build your squad quickly and get them up to the power curve.

There are plenty of evolutions currently available as well, which further help you in squad-building. Then there are the seasons, the latest of which offers guaranteed Centurions Icons for free (if you can complete all the milestones).

While beginners might find things harder initially, getting a good squad in Ultimate Team is definitely possible by the time TOTY arrives. This is, of course, applicable only to the Ultimate Team mode, but there are plenty of other options to try.

There's the Career Mode, where you can establish yourself as a champion footballer or a manager. You can choose any club you want or create one of your own and lead them to new glories. While the Career Mode can do with a couple of essential tweaks, it's an exciting proposition for someone looking to enjoy the offline content.

Then there's FC Club, which lets you create a virtual persona of yourself and train them to become a champion footballer. You can form clubs with random strangers or friends and play against others to prove your mettle. The same can be done in the Volta mode as well, which is EA FC 24's unique take on the former FIFA Street titles. Rest assured, finding engaging content in the game will always be easy for you.

EA FC 24 has improved with patches

There have been a lot of strong opinions regarding EA FC 24's gameplay post-launch. Thankfully, some of the major issues have been entirely or partially resolved, thanks to the title updates. The last patch, Title Update 6, has made the gameplay much more varied and allows more freedom for players.

That said, the gameplay element can still be extremely inconsistent and frustrating for fans. It's a side of the game you'll have to bear with, as it's tough to present a gameplay that will satisfy everyone. But there can be no doubt that the current state of gameplay in January 2024 is a lot better than what was happening a couple of months back.

EA FC 24 is not devoid of problems, and some will likely last even after FC 25 gets released. While Ultimate Team can be an exciting proposition, it can often feel unfair if you run into someone who has spent a lot of money on microtransactions.

Yet, this is the best football game in the market, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. The different modes also manage to cater to the needs of casuals and hardcore players alike. As of writing, there's a hefty discount that's available on both PC and consoles. If you love football and video games based on the sport, you can go right with what EA Sports offers via EA FC 24.