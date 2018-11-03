Football Manager 2019: 10 cheap bargains that you should buy in FM19

Image Courtesy: Sports Interactive

Alongside FIFA 19 and PES 2019, Football Manager 2019 is the next best thing to happen to the genre of football video games this year.

The game is completely different from the former ones as one doesn’t control the players and must step into the shoes of the manager and guide his team to glory with brilliant tactical prowess.

With a massive player database, buying players for a low amount and growing them as one of the best players in the world is one of the most satisfying aspects of the game. Moreover, one could even turn a financially struggling team into a cash-giant with some careful and meticulous planning during the transfer windows.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the 10 cheap buys that you must purchase in the game to build your dream team of the future.

#10 Assane Gnoukouri

Gnoukouri previously plied his trade for Inter Milan in the Serie A before ending his contract in 2018

The 22-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder is currently a free agent, and one could get this player without paying a single cent on Football Manager 2019.

Gnoukouri previously plied his trade for Inter Milan in the Serie A before ending his contract in 2018. With some big match experience under his belt, the man from the Ivory Coast could be directly played as a squad player right from day one.

#9 Robert Huth

Robert Huth is yet another player who could be purchased for free in the game. The 34-year-old centre-back has tonnes of big match experience in his bag and is a solid option for any club that is looking to break into the ranks of top-flight football.

The German has won multiple Premier League titles, his latest one coming with Leicester City in 2015/16.

#8 Jan Kirchhoff

Jan Kirchhoff is a 28-year-old German defensive midfielder who is currently a free agent. Previously, Kirchhoff was part of the Bayern Munich squad before playing his trade for Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers.

The German footballer is a solid option for clubs who are tight on their budget but are in a desperate need for players with a decent rating to stay competitive in the league.

#7 Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson is yet another former Premier League player who is currently without a club. The 34-year-old Englishman represented the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the past, while also raking up two Premier League trophies.

Despite being over 30 years old, Johnson is still very capable of playing football at the highest level, making him a very good buy during the initial seasons of your career in Football Manager 2019.

