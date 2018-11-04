Football Manager 2019: 10 Wonderkids you need to sign

PG Esports FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 10 // 04 Nov 2018, 17:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

The latest edition of Football Manager was released earlier this week and with a whole list of new features, also comes the race to sign some of the best wonderkids. In this list, we take a look at some of the best of young players available this year and yes, before you ask, there are a couple of real bargains on the list.

This list isn't a top 10 so if one of your favourites didn't make it, let us know in the comment below. We could include him in a future list of wonderkids.

Matthias de Ligt - CB

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

Ajax centre-back Matthias de Ligt is one of the best young CB's in the game. You can pick him up for about $20 million in the first transfer window. If you don't, he will definitely get picked up by one of the biggest clubs.

Phil Foden - CAM

Manchester City v Fulham - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Although Phil Foden may be one of the best young attacking midfielders in FM19, he will be out of the price range of most clubs. Foden is on a long-term contract at Manchester City and understandably, they are pretty unwilling to let him go and could as for a crazy transfer price if you decide to try your luck.

Kai Havertz - CAM

U17 England v U17 Germany - Algarve Cup

Like Phil Foden, Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz is another top level young attacking midfielder. Similar to Foden, it will take a king's ransom to get Leverkusen to part with him.

Brenner - ST

Brenner is an absolute bargain. The Sao Paulo striker has a £10million buyout clause and with the right development, can go on to become a player who can get 20 goals a season.

Alban Lafont - GK

ACF Fiorentina v AS Roma - Serie A

Alban Lafont goalkeeper is an FM legend at this point. At just 19, he's already ready to be a starter for a top-level European club. Lafont won't come cheap though, having just signed for Fiorentina.

1 / 2 NEXT