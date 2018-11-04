Football Manager 2019: 10 Wonderkids you need to sign
The latest edition of Football Manager was released earlier this week and with a whole list of new features, also comes the race to sign some of the best wonderkids. In this list, we take a look at some of the best of young players available this year and yes, before you ask, there are a couple of real bargains on the list.
This list isn't a top 10 so if one of your favourites didn't make it, let us know in the comment below. We could include him in a future list of wonderkids.
Matthias de Ligt - CB
Ajax centre-back Matthias de Ligt is one of the best young CB's in the game. You can pick him up for about $20 million in the first transfer window. If you don't, he will definitely get picked up by one of the biggest clubs.
Phil Foden - CAM
Although Phil Foden may be one of the best young attacking midfielders in FM19, he will be out of the price range of most clubs. Foden is on a long-term contract at Manchester City and understandably, they are pretty unwilling to let him go and could as for a crazy transfer price if you decide to try your luck.
Kai Havertz - CAM
Like Phil Foden, Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz is another top level young attacking midfielder. Similar to Foden, it will take a king's ransom to get Leverkusen to part with him.
Brenner - ST
Brenner is an absolute bargain. The Sao Paulo striker has a £10million buyout clause and with the right development, can go on to become a player who can get 20 goals a season.
Alban Lafont - GK
Alban Lafont goalkeeper is an FM legend at this point. At just 19, he's already ready to be a starter for a top-level European club. Lafont won't come cheap though, having just signed for Fiorentina.