Football Manager 2020 is a football-management simulation game from Sports Interactive. The game was initially launched on 31 October 2019.

It is currently available on multiple platforms including Android, Macintosh operating systems, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and iOS.

Steam describes the game as:

"Run your football club, your way. Every decision counts in Football Manager 2020 with new features and polished game mechanics rewarding planning and progression like never before, empowering managers to develop and refine both your club’s and your own unique identity."

Football Manager 2020 PC official system requirements

The minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Football Manager 2020 are the same.

Most modern PCs will be able to run Football Manager 2020 as the system requirements are very low. Even low-end PCs with no graphics card can run the game (using the processor's integrated GPU).

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 (SP1), 8/8.1, 10 (Update 1803/April 2018 or later) – 64-bit

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 (64-bit), Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 – 2.2 GHz +

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 7 GB available space

Source: Epic Games Store

Football Manager 2020 features

Development centre: Take full control of your youth team operations in a new all-encompassing hub.

Take full control of your youth team operations in a new all-encompassing hub. Club vision: Develop a culture, work with the board to achieve ongoing objectives and plot a course for your club to progress in seasons to come.

Develop a culture, work with the board to achieve ongoing objectives and plot a course for your club to progress in seasons to come. Graphical improvements from previous titles.

Backroom staff: New roles, advice and interaction make your staff more involved and important than ever.

New roles, advice and interaction make your staff more involved and important than ever. Playing time pathway: A whole new way to define a player’s standing in your squad

