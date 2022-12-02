Footballer-turned-YouTuber Ben Foster reveals his incredible contract at Manchester United

Former professional footballer Ben Foster took to his podcast on December 1 to discuss his incredible first contract with Manchester United. Ben co-hosts a football podcast called "Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast" with his long-time associate Tom Ochoa. In the latest episode, the duo took out old documents to disclose the enormous payments Ben received during his time with the Red Devils.

Ben, who played as a goalkeeper, was contracted to Man United from 2005 to 2010. In the latest episode, while speaking to the guest, the co-hosts revealed that most players pocketed a whopping £10K for each appearance on top of their existing salary.

Ben Foster reveals incentives that Manchester United provided to its young players

Ben Foster, who recently retired from professional football, divulged the enormous financial incentives that he used to receive as a Man United player during his time. Speaking regarding the £10K appearance fee, Ben said:

"They do this with a lot of younger players. So the younger players who aren't necessarily on the big money yet, the big wages, it's basically an incentive to say, 'Alright, listen, if you can get on the pitch and play minutes, start a game, for example, we will look after you, we will pay you a big bonus for that.'"

Continuing, he said:

"That big thing of actually getting on the pitch and playing a game, it's massive. So they're happy to say, 'Listen, if you're doing well, and you're making it on to the pitch, you're earning your money.'"

He further revealed that the bigger players would get 20-30K for each appearance at Manchester United. Tom Ochoa, who was reading directly from the contract, reminded Ben that he used to get £500 for each point the team earned.

Furthermore, Ben also stated that post-2010, the club revamped its bonus system. Since the players were consistently competing for trophies, Man United decided to pay a lump sum amount of bonuses if they were to win the league or Champions League.

When asked if he got a sign-on fee, Ben Foster revealed that he received a whopping £240K for his first four years. Ben went on to make 23 appearances for the Red Devils, winning two League Cups in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. The 6'4 tall goalie made his debut for the English national team in 2007 and played eight times for his country.

Ben also has a main channel called Ben Foster - The Cycling GK, which has over 1.22 million subscribers. He blew up on YouTube after sharing exclusive footage from live matches that he recorded on a GoPro, which he put in the back of the goal.

