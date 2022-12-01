Netherlands suffer injury blow as Manchester United target limps out of training in tears - Reports 

Manchester United target and Netherlands full-back Jeremie Frimpong reportedly limped out of training ahead of his nation's FIFA World Cup 2022 clash with the USA.

According to TalkSPORT, the Bayer Leverkusen full-back was in tears as he left the Dutch training session due to a suspected ankle injury. The 21-year-old is yet to feature at the FIFA World Cup, as Louis van Gaal's side cruised through a relatively easy group stage.

He is now a major doubt for Holland's round of 16 clash against the USA after he failed to complete the training session, as he was seen clutching his right ankle. The former Celtic defender can be seen clutching his bib and holding it to his face as he wiped away the tears before being led away by a coach.

Manchester United have been linked with the pacy defender, with more strength in depth being required at right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has barely featured for the Red Devils this term and appears to be surplus to requirements for manager Erik ten Hag.

Diogo Dalot has been in fine form for Manchester United this term, but the Dutch boss would certainly like to sign a defender who has netted five times in 15 Bundesliga games this term.

Louis van Gaal hits back at reporters who think the Netherlands' style of play is boring at FIFA World Cup

The Dutch will face America in the next round after cruising through their group, which contained Senegal, Ecuador, and Qatar. However, the three-time FIFA World Cup finalists have so far failed to excite supporters in the tournament, scoring just five goals and failing to beat Ecuador.

The Netherlands boss Van Gaal has often been labeled as a boring coach during his career, but he fired back at reporters who criticized his team in Qatar.

When asked about the Dutchman's style of play, he replied (as per The Mail):

"I'm not going to expand on it because I think you have a different opinion of football. Why don't you write you think it is terribly boring and you are going home tomorrow because you couldn't care less?"

Another reporter put to the 71-year-old that the Netherlands fans on Twitter were disgruntled with their FIFA World Cup displays, to which Van Gaal replied:

"That's disappointing but I don't agree with you. That's your opinion but I don't think your opinion is the correct opinion. I think everyone would be rather proud we are progressing to the next round.

"I think things are not as bad as you say they are."

MOMENT OF BEAUTY. Instead of asking a question at a press conference, new journalist takes opportunity to tell Dutch manager Louis van Gaal - who recently underwent treatment for prostate cancer - that he is a lifelong fan. The pair then share a hug. MOMENT OF BEAUTY. Instead of asking a question at a press conference, new journalist takes opportunity to tell Dutch manager Louis van Gaal - who recently underwent treatment for prostate cancer - that he is a lifelong fan. The pair then share a hug. ❤️https://t.co/PDvuPc3uVA

The Netherlands will lock horns with the USA in the Round of 16 clash at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

