"I was jealous" - Tom Cleverly names Manchester United legend as the best footballer he played with 

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley has named Red Devils legend Paul Scholes as the best footballer he ever played with.

The 32-year-old midfielder has admitted that he sometimes felt jealous about how talented the iconic English midfielder used to be.

Cleverley has been fortunate enough to play alongside some fantastic players during his years at Manchester United and England. However, he is clearly a huge admirer of Scholes and picks him as the best player he has ever played with.

"The best player [I played with] was Scholesy. I am sure everyone says the same thing," Cleverley told Ben Foster - The Cycling GK.

"I used to go home and actually be jealous about him and how talented one man could be. I was jealous."

Cleverley was once touted as 'the next Paul Scholes' when he came through the youth ranks of Manchester United.

He eventually made it to the senior team of the Red Devils but never quite looked like someone who could become the successor to Scholes. The Englishman made 79 appearances for his boyhood club before joining Everton in 2015.

The 13-time capped English international is currently on the books of Watford, who are battling hard to stave off relegation.

The 32-year-old also picked former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney as his favorite player to have played with.

"Wazza was my favorite player," he added.

"He had tenacity, he worked his socks off for someone who had so much ability and I remember watching his free-kicks in training [and being impressed]."

Manchester United miss players like Scholes and Rooney

Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney were some of the many players thanks to whom United became the dominant force in English football under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Scholes is regarded as one of the greatest English midfielders of all time and spent his entire career at Old Trafford.

An elegant player who has been idolized by many upcoming footballers, Scholes played a total of 713 games for his boyhood club over the course of 20 years.

Rooney is also regarded as one of the greatest players to have donned a Manchester United shirt and remains the top scorer for the club.

The 36-year-old played a total of 559 games for the Red Devils, having scored 253 times in the process.

Rooney is currently in charge of Derby County having hung up his boots and is doing a fantastic job at Pride Park against the odds.

