"For Demacia": League of Legends LoLdle answers 679 (Thursday, May 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 679th edition are now available. This daily word game challenges your knowledge of LoL champions. You must correctly identify League of Legends characters through clues provided by LoLdle. The puzzles will be related to LoL champions' quotes, abilities, emojis, and splash artwork.
Here's the quote riddle for the May 16, 2024, LoLdle:
"For Demacia."
Twitch, Garen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 679th edition (May 16, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 16, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Twitch
- Quote: Garen
- Ability: Shaco, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Zoe
- Splash art: Karma, Bonus: Sun Goddess Karma
The first answer to May 16's LoLdle is Twitch, a popular ADC among League of Legends players. He's from the region of Zaun and was introduced to the MOBA back in 2009.
The quote puzzle mentions "Demacia," which is assocaited with Garen. Moving on, the ability puzzle showcases Shaco's passive ability, "Backstab."
The icons that the emoji riddle provides give away Zoe's name. Lastly, deciphering Karma's Sun Goddess splash art should be an easy task for most LoL players.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Listed below are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra
- LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi
- LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna
- LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus
- LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
- LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
- LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
- LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri
- LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion
- LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank
- LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric
- LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
- LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
The answers to the 680th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 17, 2024.