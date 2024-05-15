"For Demacia": League of Legends LoLdle answers 679 (Thursday, May 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 679th edition are now available. This daily word game challenges your knowledge of LoL champions. You must correctly identify League of Legends characters through clues provided by LoLdle. The puzzles will be related to LoL champions' quotes, abilities, emojis, and splash artwork.

Here's the quote riddle for the May 16, 2024, LoLdle:

"For Demacia."

Twitch, Garen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 679th edition (May 16, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 16, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Twitch

: Twitch Quote : Garen

: Garen Ability : Shaco, Bonus : Passive

: Shaco, : Passive Emoji : Zoe

: Zoe Splash art: Karma, Bonus: Sun Goddess Karma

The first answer to May 16's LoLdle is Twitch, a popular ADC among League of Legends players. He's from the region of Zaun and was introduced to the MOBA back in 2009.

The quote puzzle mentions "Demacia," which is assocaited with Garen. Moving on, the ability puzzle showcases Shaco's passive ability, "Backstab."

The icons that the emoji riddle provides give away Zoe's name. Lastly, deciphering Karma's Sun Goddess splash art should be an easy task for most LoL players.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Listed below are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra

Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi

Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna

Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus

Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin

Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne

Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves

Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri

Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion

Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank

Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric

Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

The answers to the 680th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 17, 2024.