"See? It’s just a scarecrow": League of Legends LoLdle answers 678 (Wednesday, May 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 678th edition are out. This version, just like others before it, presents five riddles related to LoL champions and their stories. The puzzle game offers an interesting avenue for players to showcase and expand their knowledge about these characters.
Here's the quote for May 15, 2024, LoLdle:
"See? It’s just a scarecrow."
Irelia, Fiddlesticks, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 678th edition (May 15, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 15, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Irelia
- Quote: Fiddlesticks
- Ability: Briar, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Urgot
- Splash art: Zyra, Bonus: Haunted Zyra
The Classic riddle is quite straightforward, with Irelia being the answer as her name is associated with the region of Ionia.
Identifying Fiddlesticks in the quote puzzle is easy since the clue alludes to a "scarecrow." Meanwhile, the ability puzzle highlights Briar's "Chilling Scream" (E) ability.
In this puzzle, Urgot reveals himself through the given icons. He is widely played as a Toplane champion during the current meta. Finally, players might have difficulty identifying Zyra from her Haunted splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Listed below are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi
- LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna
- LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus
- LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
- LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
- LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
- LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri
- LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion
- LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank
- LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric
- LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
- LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
The answers to the 679th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 16, 2024.