"See? It’s just a scarecrow": League of Legends LoLdle answers 678 (Wednesday, May 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 678th edition are out. This version, just like others before it, presents five riddles related to LoL champions and their stories. The puzzle game offers an interesting avenue for players to showcase and expand their knowledge about these characters.

Here's the quote for May 15, 2024, LoLdle:

"See? It’s just a scarecrow."

Irelia, Fiddlesticks, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 678th edition (May 15, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 15, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Irelia

: Irelia Quote : Fiddlesticks

: Fiddlesticks Ability : Briar, Bonus : E

: Briar, : E Emoji : Urgot

: Urgot Splash art: Zyra, Bonus: Haunted Zyra

The Classic riddle is quite straightforward, with Irelia being the answer as her name is associated with the region of Ionia.

Identifying Fiddlesticks in the quote puzzle is easy since the clue alludes to a "scarecrow." Meanwhile, the ability puzzle highlights Briar's "Chilling Scream" (E) ability.

In this puzzle, Urgot reveals himself through the given icons. He is widely played as a Toplane champion during the current meta. Finally, players might have difficulty identifying Zyra from her Haunted splash art.

Read more: T1 vs Team Liquid schedule in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Listed below are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi

Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna

Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus

Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin

Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne

Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves

Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri

Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion

Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank

Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric

Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

The answers to the 679th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 16, 2024.