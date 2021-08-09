Formation Estate domain in Genshin Impact: How to unlock, rewards, and more

With the 2.0 update, Genshin Impact introduced six new domains, some of which are locked behind complex challenges. The Formation Estate is one such domain that requires players to complete a World Quest beforehand to unlock.

Formation Estate is a one-time domain in Genshin impact that rewards 40 Primogems upon completion. Players can unlock it by lighting up the four torches in front of the domain. It may seem easy, but due to continuous rainfall in Jakotsu Mine, it is impossible to fire up the torches. The bad weather on Yashiori Island can be fixed by completing the Orobashi's Legacy world quest in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Formation Estate domain in Genshin Impact

Step 1: Starts the world quest, "Orobashi's Legacy"

To stop the rainfall around the Formation Estate, players first need to complete the "Orobashi's Legacy: Part III" in Genshin Impact. Players can initiate the Orobashi's Legacy quest series by interacting with Kaji near Fort Fujitou.

Starting Orobashi's Legacy quest (image via WoW Quests)

Kaji will explain the process of repairing Narukami Pillars around Yashiori Island, which will in turn fix the bad weather conditions. The pillars can be fixed by using two missing items, a Rock Pillar Warding Stone and a Rock Pillar Pearl. The first pillar is located just beside Kaji.

Orobashi's Legacy: Part I Narukami Pillar (image via WoW Quests)

Step 2: Mind the missing parts of Narukami Pillar

To locate the missing parts, players can use Elemental Sight, which will lead to a blue dome. The dome will be locked by a puzzle that the players need to solve. The puzzle involves positioning some surrounding pillars such that all of them can direct an energy particle to the dome.

Adjusting the pillars (image via Genshin Impact)

Step 3: Solve the dome puzzle

The energy particle is released by the topmost pillar, which is the one shines the most. Players need to direct that pillar's head and that of other pillars such that the energy particle can reach the dome. Subsequent parts of Orobashi's Legacy will have more complex puzzles. Players should also make sure to use all the existing pillars in that area to relay the energy particle.

Solving the dome puzzle in Orobashi's Legacy (image via WoW Quests)

Step 4: Unlock the Formation Estate domain

Players can now easily find the missing parts in the unlocked area. Similarly, the whole Orobashi's Legacy quest chain can be completed by solving these puzzles. Completing Orobashi's Legacy: Part III removes the rainfall in the Jakotsu Mine region where the Formation Estate is located. Players can now light up the torches and interact with the stone to unlock the Formation Estate domain in Genshin Impact.

