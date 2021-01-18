Former League of Legends caster Krepo might be staging a comeback at the LEC

Former League of Legends EU LCS (now the LEC) caster Mitch “Krepo” Voorspoels has been absent from the competitive scene for almost four years.

After a leaked nude photo scandal during the 2017 mid-season invitational, Krepo stepped down from the League of Legends broadcasting team and confirmed his departure in a final statement in 2017.

Before being a caster in the EU LCS, Krepo was known for his time as a support player in both Counter Logic Gaming and Evil Geniuses.

He was very passionate about League of Legends, and his post-game analysis was always a treat to watch during the regular season. Hence, it was quite a shock for fans when Krepo decided to part ways with the League of Legends casting team in the summer of 2017, after the explicit photos he sent were leaked online.

But recent developments suggest that the former caster might be staging a comeback to the European League of Legends scene, now called the LEC.

Krepo announces public return to League of Legends and the LEC

In a recent tweet, Krepo released another statement talking about his intentions of coming back to casting for the LEC professional stage once again and how his social media addiction got the better of him in 2017.

He wrote:

“I was a narcissist, an addict to attention, and a fiend to reassurance. I nurtured unhealthy relationships, often far too transactional in their nature, and overall just wasn’t a pleasant human being anymore. I used my relationship to women for validation in order to feed my narcissism. I wasn’t aware of how being an esports personality shifted the relationship dynamic, and it’s something that I am acutely aware of now. For all that, I am sorry.”

Krepo delved deep into how his mentality has changed in the last few years and admitted that it took him two years to realize how dependent he was on social media.

Krepo ended the statement by saying that he never thought he’d ever come back to the spotlight. But he has realized how much he misses sharing his passion for League.

He wants to play League, talk about League, review it, discuss the scene again. The former player still wants to work in the League space long-term, mostly behind the scenes. But for now, he just wants to share his passion for the upcoming season by streaming, playing, and mostly discussing LEC.

Welcome back Krepo ❤ — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 17, 2021

Krepo’s statements got a lot of support from the broader League of Legends community, along with professional organizations like G2 Esports.