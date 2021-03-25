Former League of Legends LEC pro Nemesis reveals that he knew Fnatic was looking to replace him ahead of Worlds 2020

2020 wasn’t exactly a great time for Fnatic’s League of Legends roster. And the season progressively got worse for them as the World's championship approached.

Though they were the runner-up during both the Spring and Summer LEC splits, their squad was not exactly clicking together like they were intended to.

While top laner Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau and support Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabov played a more aggressive “all in” style of League of Legends, mid-laner Tim "Nemesis" Lipovšek chose to be more reserved and passive with his style of play.

Evidently, there was a lot of unrest among the squad members, and Nemesis was dropped by Fnatic to be replaced by Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer. Meanwhile, Martin “Rekkles” Larsson sought a move to G2 Esports and was replaced by Elias "Upset" Lipp ahead of the 2021 Spring Split.

Fnatic going through a roster shuffle was not something that came as a surprise to fans. But what shocked them was Nemesis’ recent revelation that the organization was looking to replace him from the lineup even before he played one game of the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2020.

In one of his recent streams, Nemesis revealed that the information had been leaked during Worlds that the organization was looking to replace him even before the competition began.

The discord between the members of the roster started after the defeat to G2 Esports during the Grand Finals of the League of Legends LEC 2020 Spring Split.

Advertisement

In a post-game interview with Laure Valée, Rekkles even stated:

“I don’t think it’s a problem of having too many strong voices [on a team]. I have had more strong voices before, so I don’t think it’s a problem with that. I think it’s more the trust between the players is not there.”

Nemesis isn't looking to come back to the League of Legends professional scene just yet

After the exit from Fnatic, Nemesis became a full-time streamer and content creator for Gen.G Esports.

Advertisement

He often mentions on his streams that he is not yet ready to go back to becoming a professional League of Legends player and will stick to content creation with T1’s Nick “LS” De Cesare for now.

He also revealed that he hadn't received a single offer from any of the European teams. And for the Spring Split, he will not be signing up with any esports organization.

However, fans are hopeful that by the time Summer Split comes up, they might get to see the mid laner on the competitive stage.