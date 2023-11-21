Former League of Legends LEC superstar Rekkles is expected to join T1 Academy as a support

T1's academy team for the League of Legends LCK Challengers is reportedly set to acquire Martin "Rekkles" Larsson in 2024. Rekkles is a well-known figure in the LEC world and is apparently set to take up the support role, for which he has been honing his skills for a year since transitioning from ADC.

The word on the street is that the European sensation has already come to a verbal understanding with the organization.

Fnatic's former ADC, Rekkles, is a renowned name in League of Legends. He has set a high bar as one of the greatest European ADCs of all time. He has played professionally for years, but he went missing after an unsuccessful comeback to Fnatic in the LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Rekkles looks set to return to the pro scene once more, although not in his usual haunts of Europe. T1 Academy is expected to be his newest team, and they'll be playing in the LCK Challengers League next season.

Although official confirmation has not been revealed yet by T1, multiple viable sources indicate that the news of Rekkles joining T1 Academy is true.

During the Worlds 2023, Sheep Esports caught a glimpse of Rekkles at the T1 headquarters. He was believed to have mentored and played support for T1 Academy in some practice matches.

Joining the academy team at T1 would be a massive opportunity for Rekkles. T1 recently won the Worlds 2023 after defeating LPL's Weibo Gaming. It resulted in T1 and the best midlaner of all time, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, winning their fourth title.

Will Rekkles be playing with Faker in the League of Legends LCK 2024?

Transitioning from AD carry to support, Rekkles has previously expressed his desire to play LEC support. Although he has considered LEC options, reports from LEC Wooloo claim that he will join the LCK Challengers to play for T1 Academy in 2024. If this is true, Rekkles will be in the League of Legends LCK Challengers.

It should be noted that the Swedish superstar will not start on the LCK main stage alongside Faker and other T1 members. However, the academy squad has a history of promoting prominent performers to the main lineup.

In the LEC, Rekkles was a pioneer and an undisputed phenomenon. His contributions to Fnatic led to the team securing many LEC titles, and they almost clinched League of Legends Worlds in 2018.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old's form has dipped since his time with G2 in 2021. He now has a chance to reinvent his image as he joins the LCK Challengers's T1 Academy.