Former manager and caster Krepo might return to League of Legends as manager for SK Gaming

Mitch "Krepo" Voorspoels is a former manager of League of Legends’ G2 Esports team and also a former caster for Riot Games.

Krepo has been absent for quite some time on account of certain incidents that happened a few years ago. Since then, he has disappeared completely from public appearances and only communicated with the public once in January 2021.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo [Rumour] Krepo is rumoured to be SK Gaming's new General ManagerKrepo 🇧🇪 is a former pro player & caster, but he also held a similar position for G2 Esports in 2019 [Rumour] Krepo is rumoured to be SK Gaming's new General ManagerKrepo 🇧🇪 is a former pro player & caster, but he also held a similar position for G2 Esports in 2019 https://t.co/siD94Py6lw

It seems that as per rumors, he might be looking to get back to League of Legends once again, this time occupying a similar position that he held at G2 Esports back in 2019. However, this time it may be SK Gaming.

Rumor of Krepo’s potential return to League of Legends surfaces

Krepo is an ex-player who has played for teams like Evil Geniuses and CLG EU. He played as a support and then eventually ended up coaching teams like Splyce and Shalke 04 Esports. However, later in his career he became a shoutcaster for Riot Games.

There was an incident regarding him that led to his public disappearance and since then he has only been part of organizations from behind. He became the manager for G2 Esports in 2019 and also the Team Director for Vitality in 2020.

He made a post back in January 2021 on Twitter claiming that he wants to return to League of Legends’ LEC and work as an analyst once again. He claimed that he misses the game quite a lot.

Niklas @primestaa @LEC_Wooloo Isnt he a good friend with Miky? Definitly means MikyX to SK. @LEC_Wooloo Isnt he a good friend with Miky? Definitly means MikyX to SK.

Despite that, there has been no sign of Krepo until a rumor surfaced from the ever trusted LEC Wooloo, who claims Krepo will return as the manager for SK Gaming. SK had a very poor 2021 season and therefore, they might be looking for a change.

G2 Esports was highly successful back in 2019 and became one of the best European teams of all time under his managerial prowess. It is possible that something like that might happen with SK Gaming as well and their 2022 season might be entirely different.

Also Read

As of now this is just a rumor and SK Gaming fans need to wait before getting further confirmation regarding this. However, LEC_Wooloo rarely gets information wrong and it might be something to feel excited about for the upcoming season of League of Legends' LEC.

Note: All of the events stated above are still unconfirmed and every bit of information right now is pure speculation

Edited by Danyal Arabi