Former PS4 exclusive "Days Gone" now available on PC

The PlayStation 4's first party action-adventure, survival horror game, Days Gone, has finally made it to the PC after 2 years of platform exclusivity.

Published by Sony, the game is the latest in a string of first-party titles that have jumped ship from the PlayStation platform over to PC. To sweeten the deal, the developers of Days Gone, Bend Studio, have added a few PC exclusive features and upgrades that make it the definitive version of the game for fans to experience.

Also read: Top 5 realism mods for GTA 5 in 2021

Days Gone ends PS4 exclusivity, launches on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store

Days Gone on PC is OUT NOW!



Available on:

Steam ➡️ https://t.co/2LbBvzovT3

Epic Games Store ➡️ https://t.co/5YSEJGiPvZ pic.twitter.com/xZRQPK6xu5 — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) May 18, 2021

Aside from the standard texture upscaling and graphical enhancements, the PC version of Days Gone has the following enhancements:

21:9 ultrawide monitor support

Unlocked frame rate

Controller support for a variety of controller types

Mouse and keyboard support

Enhanced photo mode

PC players looking to get their hands on Days Gone would be wise to clear up some space on their hard drives as the game weighs in at a hefty 70 GB.

The official minimum and recommended system requirements are as follows:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 64-bits

: Windows 10 64-bits Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage : 70 GB available space

: 70 GB available space Additional Notes: Though not required, SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Windows 10 64-bits Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space

70 GB available space Additional Notes: Though not required, SSD for storage is recommended

With the current trend of PS4 exclusives like Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC, fans are hopeful that more first-party titles like the Uncharted franchise or The Last of Us will make their way onto the platform as well.

Also read: Treyarch reveals roadmap for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies content