Fornite update: Leaks suggest a Fortnite x Batman crossover
Saturday, September 21, 2019, marks the 80th birthday of DC Comics' Batman. DC Comics have declared that they will be celebrating "Dark Knight’s 80 years as the World’s Greatest Detective" on a large scale. Data miners have found their way into the back end of popular battle boyale game Fortnite yet again and have suggested a possible Fortnite x Batman crossover to commemorate the Dark Knight.
The Batman-themed items, cosmetics and weapons that might arrive
According to popular Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi, a new Batman-themed item – Batman's Batarang that homes in on players – is set to arrive. It is capable of explosion upon detecting enemies in proximity and can stick to walls. This new item is speculated to cause damage of 50.
Batman Grapnel Gun is another item that is speculated to be launched as a part of this much-awaited crossover. The image put out by Lucas7yoshi on Twitter suggests that the gun might shoot a hook to a place where one wants to transport themselves to and takes them towards the target location whilst deploying Bat Cape and it definitely reminds us of the Grappler.
As for cosmetics, Batman-themed gliders and a spray can that creates a Batman logo have a fair chance of being added to the game alongside a new loading screen. Leaks also suggest a Bat Symbol Light Leak will appear in the Gotham City that will replace Tilted.
Lucas7yoshi later mentioned in a tweet: "There will be a bundle for the batman stuff you can purchase, like a thing in the Store tab (not item shop). Name/Description of it are currently just the Set_01 placeholders so not really any info about it at the moment," and attached the following image to his tweet.
