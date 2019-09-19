Fornite update: Leaks suggest a Fortnite x Batman crossover

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 19 Sep 2019, 11:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A Fortnite x Batman crossover seems on the cards [Image: Fortnite Insider]

Saturday, September 21, 2019, marks the 80th birthday of DC Comics' Batman. DC Comics have declared that they will be celebrating "Dark Knight’s 80 years as the World’s Greatest Detective" on a large scale. Data miners have found their way into the back end of popular battle boyale game Fortnite yet again and have suggested a possible Fortnite x Batman crossover to commemorate the Dark Knight.

The Batman-themed items, cosmetics and weapons that might arrive

According to popular Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi, a new Batman-themed item – Batman's Batarang that homes in on players – is set to arrive. It is capable of explosion upon detecting enemies in proximity and can stick to walls. This new item is speculated to cause damage of 50.

The Explosive Batarang (Image: Lucas7yoshi)

Batman Grapnel Gun is another item that is speculated to be launched as a part of this much-awaited crossover. The image put out by Lucas7yoshi on Twitter suggests that the gun might shoot a hook to a place where one wants to transport themselves to and takes them towards the target location whilst deploying Bat Cape and it definitely reminds us of the Grappler.

The Batman Grapnel Gun (Image: Lucas7yoshi)

As for cosmetics, Batman-themed gliders and a spray can that creates a Batman logo have a fair chance of being added to the game alongside a new loading screen. Leaks also suggest a Bat Symbol Light Leak will appear in the Gotham City that will replace Tilted.

Bat Symbot Light Leak!! it will appear in the next tilted (Gotham City) once it's in the game.. and maybe then we will see the Batman skin in the shop! *i found so many effects and things that i'll leak in a bit* pic.twitter.com/lYNJe6Xc3K — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) September 18, 2019

Lucas7yoshi later mentioned in a tweet: "There will be a bundle for the batman stuff you can purchase, like a thing in the Store tab (not item shop). Name/Description of it are currently just the Set_01 placeholders so not really any info about it at the moment," and attached the following image to his tweet.

Data leaked by Lucas7yoshi

Advertisement

Also read - Fortnite News: How Ninja's attempt at pulling off a legendary clutch went in vain

Stick with Sportskeeda for more Fortnite news, PUBG news and other Esports news.