Fortnite News: How Ninja's attempt at pulling off a legendary clutch went in vain

Ninja's reaction after pulling off an amazing clutch (Image credit: Daily Clips Central, YouTube)

Popular gaming content streamer Richard Tyler Blevins, who is better known by his online alias Ninja was very close to pulling off an astounding clutch on Fortnite today. The clutch was a close to impossible one, but Ninja had to lose it out to being shot moments after an exciting verbal celebration.

Ninja was playing Fortnite Battle Royale with squadmates timthetatman, DrLupo and FearItSelfTV. With DrLupo, timthetatman and FearItSelfTV getting knocked out one after the other and failing at reviving themselves, they were left to spectate the legendary streamer. Ninja, who was staggeringly low on health then was compulsively collecting ammo and looking out for health optimizing items after wearing a bush.

Ninja was then given a heads up by one of his squad mates about where to find bandages. By the time the popular streamer successfully healed himself with bandages, the storm had arrived.

Ninja's level of health and toll that the storm was taking on him made reaching the play zone alive a far fetched dream. However, he dived into the play zone with the health gained from the bandages used previously and thus pulled off a legendary clutch which was indeed a moment to relish for Team Ninja.

Ninja was clearly disappointed (Image credit: Daily Clips Central, YouTube)

While Ninja and his squad were on cloud nine, bursting out in joy saying he "made it," he was shot by a player named MB_Zambra11 which was simply heartbreaking as his side finished 6th overall. Post his loss, Ninja broke into a moment of gloom and yelled "No! Out of everyone flying his first kill was like," but was consoled by a teammate who said "GG! You tried Ninja!"

Ninja's reaction after losing the game (Image credit: Daily Clips Central, YouTube)

