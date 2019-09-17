Fortnite News: What fans want in Season 11

Fortnite (Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games' magnum opus, Fortnite's Season X is still weeks away from concluding and paving way for the all-new Season 11, yet, the community of gamers who have been following the game have kick-started conversations surrounding what would and should be in store for them in the upcoming season.

A post by Reddit user Oofdaboof on FortNiteBR, a developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to the Fortnite: Battle Royale game mode by Epic Games, opened a discussion about the expectations around Fortnite Battle Royale Season 11 on September 16, 2019. Oofdaboof mentioned that Fortnite needs a refreshed gameplay with new maps, points of interest and layout.

"Remove some guns and add in new ones which aren’t overpowered the moment they get added and aren’t like that for over a season. Give us new vehicles. No gimmick POIS like Tacos which make us dance even when we are gliding into greasy. The game was built on fun and right now that isn’t what the game is. I can’t stand the game right now for what it’s turned into. It feels like EPIC are desperate for people to play their game that they are going to all lengths to make the game “fun” which it isn’t at some points." Oofdaboof had added.

Several members of the community seconded the need for a new map and mentioned how "both new and old players would come back for a new map."

However, the pragmatism in introducing a host of new changes including guns, maps and POIs in the forthcoming season is questionable. A Reddit user by the name PirateNinjaa opined, "Fresh starts are overrated. If you change too much at once you are likely to **** something up big time. If they did a fresh start everyone here would whine fov slider style that it fucked up all their hard work and training. You’re better off just doing what you want each update piece by piece than do a big fresh start. Iteration is the proven way to take something good and make it better over time. Way more fresh starts end up in failure than great success."

Epic Games have lately been trying their best to be inclusive of what the community has been rooting for. The introduction of the item shop voting, the creative callout for Halloween content, etc are a proof for the same.

