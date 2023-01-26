Forspoken PC best settings for RTX 2080, 2080Ti, and 2080 Super - Best performance, quality, and more explained

Nvidia RTX 2080, along with its Ti and super variants, are flagship cards in the 20 series released in 2018. The offerings in this lineup were fairly powerful during their time and were among the few that could officially support ray tracing in its earliest days without many frame drops.

Forspoken is a game that came out in January 2023 that fans were genuinely excited about. Although the graphics are not very visually innovative, the game seems to be pretty demanding in terms of its system requirements. This article will cover the best settings for users to play Forspoken on their RTX 2080 or its Ti and Super variants.

RTX 2080 cards can run Forspoken but not so well

When it comes to how the title performs, it sees drops in frame rates and suffers from stuttering problems due to shader compilation issues. While the 20 series flagship cards perform very well in most AAA titles released as recently as January 2023, they seem to be unable to reach 50 FPS in standard settings in Forspoken. However, if one decides to use the settings provided below, they will get to see up to 60 FPS.

That said, one shouldn't expect their game's quality to look super impressive, as the cards are old. Moreover, the title could have been better optimized, which would've ensured higher frames on more demanding settings. With that in mind, here is everything you should use in Forspoken to make the experience smooth and enjoyable:

Best Forspoken settings using RTX 2080

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On

On Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Model Memory: Standard

Standard Texture Memory: Standard

Image Quality

AMD FSR 2: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0.80

0.80 Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard

Standard Texture Filtering: Standard

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Standard Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality: Standard

Standard Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Standard

Standard Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can purchase it from here.

Best Forspoken settings for RTX 2080 Super

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On

On Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Model Memory: Standard

Standard Texture Memory: High

Image Quality

AMD FSR 2: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0.80

0.80 Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard

Standard Texture Filtering: High

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Standard Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality: Standard

Standard Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Standard

Standard Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can purchase it from here.

Best Forspoken Settings for RTX 2080 Ti

Forspoken on high settings with DLSS Quality (Image via youtube/@GAMINGBENCH)

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On

On Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: High

Image Quality

AMD FSR 2: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0.80

0.80 Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High

High Texture Filtering: High

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Standard Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Standard

Standard Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can purchase it from here.

The RTX 2080, along with its Super and Ti variants, can run Forspoken decently and offer an enjoyable experience with decent frame rates with a few compromises. The stutters and frame drops can be mitigated by downloading and installing the latest drivers from Nvidia's official website.

Poll : 0 votes