Fortnite 15.10 update: Wakanda Forever emote, Black Panther challenges arrive in-game

The highly-anticipated Fortnite 15.10 Winter update has finally arrived and has ushered in a string of exciting new additions in-game, one of which is the signature greeting of T'challa, aka Black Panther, i.e the Wakanda Forever emote.

The Fortnite V15.10 Winter update is the first significant update of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 and as expected, the hype surrounding it continues to be astronomical.

Alongside a plethora of exciting new skins, wraps and challenges, the latest Fortnite update contains an extensive ode to Black Panther in the form of an exclusive emote as well as challenges/quests:

There will be an unlockable Wakanda Forever emote! pic.twitter.com/QsbBJ0TwQK — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 15, 2020

As a means of honoring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest Fortnite update has also included a series of exciting Black Panther-themed Wakanda Forever Challenges:

- Welcome to Black Panther Challenges — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

It is believed that on completion of the challenges above, players will be rewarded with an exclusive Wakanda Forever emote titled "Amazing Forever" in honor of Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther comes to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

In Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4, Epic Games delivered a winner in the form of an elaborate Marvel crossover which saw the likes of Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, Groot and more descend upon the Fortnite island.

A rumored Black Panther skin was also reportedly in the works but was scrapped after the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

However, Fortnite did include a special Black Panther-themed Kinetic Shockwave special ability as well as a majestic Panther's Prowl POI in-game as tribute to the late actor.

Now, in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, Epic Games has added an entire set of Wakanda Forever challenges, with players standing the chance to gain an Amazing Forever emote on completion:

Looks like we still get some Black Panther stuff ingame... pic.twitter.com/nON6HRAnMw — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 15, 2020

These challenges are all part of the Wakanda Forever event, where players will reportedly get a free emote:

pic.twitter.com/loLAbdKtDR — Pluto V2 - Fortnite Leaks & News (@PlutoV2YT) December 15, 2020

With a series of exciting new Black Panther-themed content making its way to Fortnite, the hype surrounding the game just got a lot more real.