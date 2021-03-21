Fortnite $19 card meme: The viral meme that is taking social media by storm

The new year started with a new trend in Fortnite. An individual going by the name @mrblocku uploaded a video on TikTok while holding onto a Fortnite $19 card. Although the video was pretty erratic, he shot it as a part of his giveaway which he frequently indulges in.
He goes on to say in the video that he's giving the card away. He asked his followers to share his video and warned trolls not to get blocked.
"OK. $19 Fortnite card. Who wants it? And yes, I'm giving it away. Remember: Share. Share. Share...and trolls? DON'T GET BLOCKED."
The original video was deleted after the giveaway ended but the internet didn't want to let meme-worthy content slip out of their hands. They re-uploaded the video and one meme after another followed.
What's so special about the Fortnite $19 card meme?
Well nothing is really special about it. It's just another meme. No one expected it to turn into a meme. People found different videos to superimpose the audio of the initial video on, leading to really hilarious results.
This meme has a habit of turning up in places where people don't expect it one bit. From Morshu to Joe Biden, a lot of people have been in the Fortnite $19 card memes. While every iteration is different, the meme still remains hilarious.
This meme came to life in January and still manages to trend even to this day, indicating how popular this meme template is.
Right after its release, the meme spread on social media like wildfire, with everyone sharing the different iterations of the meme.
Memes are a healthy way of expressing one's sense of humor provided there isn't any malicious intent behind it. It's very easy to demean someone using memes, and that's something that should be avoided.
The internet regards the Fortnite community as inherently toxic, and even Fortnite pros have indulged in toxicity while gaming, time and again.
The Fortnite $19 card meme tried to spread a message of positivity and given the fact that the meme went viral indicates that it hit the mark. That may not be much, but it could definitely be counted as a way to dissipate toxicity in Fortnite.