Fortnite fans debate about one of the most toxic emotes of all time

In a recent tweet, popular Fortnite content creator Squatingdog showed a notification from Epic Games which talked about the removal of the emote "Laugh It Up."

Toxicity and bullying in Fortnite are very prevalent. From casual gamers to hardcore competitive players, everyone has indulged in toxic behavior at some point of time in Fortnite.

The tweet sparked a debate on Twitter about the most toxic emote of all time in Fortnite.

Emotes and their apparent toxicity in Fortnite

Anyone else get this on their account? pic.twitter.com/KFkV5hexeT — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) March 11, 2021

Emotes are nice little dance moves that feature in Fortnite. From the floss to the Gangnam style dance, Fortnite emotes are pretty quirky, but they can be very annoying as well.

This is especially the case when players eliminate someone and then use these emotes to show off.

I thought it was real for a second. It’s sad to think that laugh it up and take the L is used a lot for toxicity. I mean there is no need for that. I had a lot that yesterday and today. Toxic players doing those emotes on me and my teammates after eliminating us. 😩😔 — Skylar Gem (@Murs_Venturian) March 11, 2021

Users on Twitter have been vocal that the emote "Laugh It Up" is quite toxic. One player noted that it usually happens when someone has singlehandedly cleared Pleasant Park in Fortnite and then gets eliminated by someone else. The "Laugh It Up" emote is usually used in such scenarios.

Haha, if only this were true. This emote has left me with trauma's, i can't get the emote out of my mind anymore! — Spriedie Vossteen (@spriedie) March 11, 2021

Some players believed that these emotes were being removed, but it eventually turned out to be a joke from a Twitter user.

Despite the joke, it got players to talk about the emote and the toxic behavior that it exhibits.

ye its a joke — Shoccer 💙 (@ShoccerYT) March 11, 2021

Now that the Fornite community has given its reasons for why the emote should be removed, there's a small chance of Epic Games acting on it in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The new season is scheduled to start on March 16th.

fr someone doeslaugh it off it pisses me off but if someone does take the L i am considerably less pissed — Edd (@EddDaGamer) March 11, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 looks like it's going to be a season of major changes. For the first time in the history of the game, there will be a season that begins with a live event. This live event is being labeled as "the most ambitious cinematic story yet" and will be a single-player experience.

Wow there actually taking into account of the toxicity good job epic👌👍 — Dangamer13 (@Daniel40260536) March 11, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 might just usher in some positive change by addressing the toxicity in the Fortnite community and getting rid of the emote.