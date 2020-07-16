Fortnite: 3 records that might never be broken

Recently, we saw SypherPK breaking what he said was the dumbest record in Fortnite’s history. The record was of stacking up as many upgrade stations on top of each other as possible. The initial record was 37, and his ‘team’ was able to stack 67!

The record however, did not stand for long, and we saw today that Squatingdog broke it, and in his first attempt. His rounded up some players to join him in a Custom game, and together they were able to stack 70 upgrade benches on top of one another!

Unlike this one record, some others tend to survive a lot longer than a few days. In this article, we look at three Fortnite records that might never be broken:

Note: The data mentioned below may not be accurate given how the tracker has been known to have inconsistent data recordings in the past.

Credit: theverge.com

1) Longest Solo win streak (R1)

We all remember the early times of the game when getting more than twenty wins in a row was considered a godly achievement. In recent years, as Fortnite has evolved and skill-level requirements have increased, players have reported considerably longer win streaks.

Credit: theneweconomy.com

Getting longer win streaks in Duos and Squad matches is easier as you can always be carried by other players. However, getting longer win streaks in solo matches is still as difficult as it gets. Fortnite tracker in its list of longest score streaks puts R1 at the seventh position, with 55 consecutive wins. This list however includes all game-modes, and the second longest ‘Solos’ mode position is 50 positions below, at 57, with 27 consecutive wins.

Advertisement

Credit: fortntietracker.com

A little more digging will take you to the following video which claims that his win streak is actually 153 games long! Of course, Fortnite Tracker only tracks registered players, but this is one record we are putting our money on!

The following video was posted by R1xbox on YouTube:

2) Most kills in single match (Ranger)

If the previous record is the toughest in Solos, this one is probably the easiest to pull off when you are alone. This is because your teammates cannot steal your kills, and you will have an easier time eliminating individual opponents rather than squads on your own. Somewhere in the middle of 2019, Ranger registered a Solo game with 118 total kills!

Credit: fortnitetracker.com

Ranger is a successful Fortnite streamer who has 290 thousand followers on Twitch and 29.2 thousand subscribers on YouTube. Fortnite Tracker recognizes the record, and you can also watch the following video that he posted on YouTube:

Ironically, as you can see, he wasn’t able to win the match regardless of breaking the record!

3) Longest snipe (Titanium 900:Unconfirmed)

While this record is one of the most difficult to verify, various gamers have been reported to have shot longer than 200 meters with a sniper. Players like Tfue have been known to have registered snipes from more than 1400 meters away (1473, to be precise).

Credit: metro.co.uk

Further, we saw Muselk back in 2018 sniping a person from more than 1200 meters away. However, in the video below, we see two snipes that have been registered from more than 500 meters away, including Muselk’s 1231 meter shot. Finally, there is another snipe by a Fortnite user called Titanium900 who appears to have hit a random sniper shot from a mountain top, but ends up eliminating a person 4124 meters away, which is almost the entire length of the Fortnite map!

The following video was posted by GameGoat on YouTube:

Although there is no confirmation of the shot being real, it appears to be more a matter of luck than skill. However, if real, it is safe to say that nobody else would be lucky enough to pull something like that off anytime soon.