Fortnite: A sneak peek into the Last Laugh Bundle 

Fortnite is one of the top battle royale games. Over time, the game has witnessed a good number of collaborations and crossovers, with Marvel being the most recent one. These collaborations have added a lot of creative elements to the game.

It had previously introduced many superhero skins, but this time for a change, DC villains will be coming to the game as a part of the Last Laugh Bundle.

They say laughter is the best medicine, right Batman? 💊



Create some chaos, wreak some havoc, and embrace the madness with The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex Outfits, available November 17 in The Last Laugh Bundle.



Read our blog for more info: https://t.co/Jr4UbyIOGE pic.twitter.com/WbLK5DEUPV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2020

The Last Laugh Bundle in Fortnite: What we know so far

To begin with, the Last Laugh Bundle will arrive in Fortnite on the 17th of November, 2020, and will be available in the item shop for $30. The primary highlight of this bundle is the Joker skin. It's also a shoutout to the Last Laugh comic storyline where The Joker jokerized an entire prison because he wanted to go out with a bang.

The bundle will feature two other skins, namely Midas Rex and Poison Ivy. Midas Rex is seen sporting new armor, which indicates that Midas had survived the shark attack, but then he did take a considerable amount of damage.

The bundle boasts of a few other items as well, namely Joker's Revenge Pickaxe, Bad Joke Pickaxe, Pick a Card Contrail, Laugh Riot Back Bling, Midas Crest, Ivy Axe, and the Kingmaker. Epic Games will also be giving out 1000 v-bucks for free along with this bundle, which is a steal!

The Last Laugh Bundle will be available on all platforms in both digital and physical formats. The bundle is said to arrive on time for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X gaming consoles. There may be a chance that the bundle may make it to Fortnite on mobiles as well, but Epic Games hasn't issued a statement yet regarding the same.