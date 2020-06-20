Fortnite Season 3: All green and purple XP coin locations

Here's a guide to quickly locate all green and purple XP coins around the Fortnite Season 3 map.

Green XP coins grant you a total of 5000 XP, whereas purple ones amass a total of 10,000 XP.

All green and purple XP coin locations in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credits: Squatingdog)

Every new season of Fortnite brings along with it a horde of seasonal challenges.

Players are rewarded in-game experience points (XP) after an objective is complete, which allows them to level up quickly in Fortnite and unlock their battle pass rewards and other items.

Although there are tons of methods to level up quickly in Fortnite, one of the most efficient ways is to collect XP coins around the Fortnite map. Green XP coins grant you a total of 5000 XP, while the purple ones can gain you a whopping 10,000 XP.

However, purple coins usually blow up when picked, which is why it is ideal to build around them before picking them up. Let's have a detailed look at these coins.

Where are the green XP coins located in Fortnite?

Spread across the map, you can collect up to eight green XP coins during Week 1 of Fortnite at the following locations.

Top of Windmill at Frenzy Farm

Tollbooth behind Frenzy Farm

Inside of metal containers at Rickety Rig

In between the island located ahead of Misty Meadows

Bridge located near The Authority

Cave behind Retail Row

Right of Pleasant park, on the drowned bridge.

Near Steamy Stacks

Here is a video to help you locate all the green XP coins in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

Where can you locate purple XP coins in Fortnite Season 3?

As previously mentioned, when approaching a purple XP coin, always ensure to build around it since it explodes into smaller coins upon contact. With that in mind, here are all the spots where you can find purple coins in Fortnite Season 3.

The Fortilla

The Authority

Icy mountains near Catty Corners

Holly Hedges

Here is a video to help you locate all purple XP coins around the map.

While approaching this challenge, players can ideally load up Team Rumble (LTM) to avoid being sent back to the lobby after every elimination, and complete the challenge at a speedy pace.

Additionally, you can also read up our guide on how to level up quickly in Fortnite for general tips and methods to boost your overall XP, and storm through your battle pass levels.