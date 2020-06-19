Fortnite Season 3 patch 2.74: Bug fixes and big downloads; no patch notes yet

If you play Fortnite on either the PS4, Xbox One or Mac, then you would have noticed a huge 1.57 GB download.

Epic Games, however, has not yet provided too much information regarding what exactly is in this patch.

Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credit: Epic Games)

So far, the only patch note information available is:

Emote wheel crash fixed

Respawn bug in Battle Royale fixed

Minor matchmaking bugs fixed

UI bugs fixed

Minor model, texture and particle bugs fixed

Almost all of this information has come from third-party sources.

Such a big patch for bugs?

This issue will be fixed on Nintendo Switch in a future update. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 19, 2020

A lot of players might be asking “why do they need a 1.57 GB patch for a bug with emotes?” To put it simply, it is impossible to know exactly how much needs to be changed to fix a bug, and whether it is perceived as small or not.

Additionally, while the emote bug might be getting all the attention, there are dozens of smaller things which get patched, fixed or tuned up alongside any bug. Surely, waiting a few minutes for a more stable Fortnite is a good trade off.

Fortnite Patch Notes Policy

where the patch notes for fortnite — crudie (@crude) June 17, 2020

All of this does raise the issue of Epic’s failure to release patch notes with their game. While it is understandable that detailed patch notes take time to produce, making the information public is an important part of communicating with your player base.

When players start their games only to be greeted with a massive patch to download, the most natural thing to do is to find information about what exactly is in that patch.

Fortnite players should not have to rely on others scouring code, testing every possible thing or simply stumbling into changes. For a patch like this, where Epic is simply tuning up the bugs that popped up after releasing the new season, all Epic would need to do is release a simple write-up. This could detail a few of the major bugs fixed, while adding that many other minor bugs were included as well.

All Fortnite players want to know is whether or not they need to adjust or tune up their gameplay, and they shouldn’t have to go to third parties to figure that out.