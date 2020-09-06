Fortnite Ant Manor Location: Where to Bounce on Dog Toys?

Fortnite players are regularly provided with a new set of challenges that they can complete to gain XP. This week's challenges were leaked ahead of time, as it often happens, and took players to three specific Marvel-themed locations. This includes the Sentinel Graveyard, and the newly added 'Ant Manor'. For help with the challenge that requires players to go to the Sentinel Graveyard, you can read the article here.

The 'Ant Manor' Challenge requires Fortnite players to "Bounce on Different Dog Toys at Ant Manor". As we have discussed in the past, 'Ant Manor' has various dog toys strewn around the location, albeit they are comprehensively larger than one would expect.

In this article, we discuss everything you need to know in order to complete the challenge quickly.

Fortnite Ant Manor Dog Toys Location: Where to Bounce On Dog Toys?

First and foremost, you will have to locate the new unnamed Fortnite POI. The location is towards the northeast of Holly Hedges and falls towards the top left of the C5 coordinate. You can see the place in the picture below.

However, the exact spot is slightly towards the northeast of the location you see above. The following picture will give you a better idea. You can also read this article for more help with respect to the place.

Once you are there, all you need to do is jump on the many dog toys that are spawned around the place. There is an orange dog-bone towards the North of the 'Ant Manor', and can be found besides some rocks. Jumping on it will propel your Fortnite character in the air.

While there is an orange tennis ball by some rocks near the house, there is one inside the manor, itself. Finally, there is another orange ball in a crevice on the floor, while the tunnels beneath the structure also have one lying in the corner.

In order to complete the challenge, Fortnite players need to bounce on four different dog toys. For further help, you can watch the video below.