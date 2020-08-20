Fortnite: Apres Ski Challenge and Location Guide

Fortnite has entered its final week of Season 3, and with this new week comes new challenges. This week, players should be sure to make their way to the Apres Ski lodge in order to complete their challenge and get those last few levels.

Fortnite Apres Ski Challenge

This week, Fortnite challenges its players to make their way down to the Apres Ski Lodge and onto the dance floor in order to take a break from the hectic loot and shoot action. Whether you use this as an opportunity to wind down, or just want to earn your challenge, it’s worth it to make a stop to the south side of the Fortnite map.

For players who simply want to complete the challenge and move on, the lodge can be found at the southern edge of the Fortnite map, southwest of Misty Meadows. It shouldn’t be too difficult to land there and have a quick dance before moving on to the rest of the game.

Fortnite Apres Ski Location Tips

It’s almost strange to look at the map and think back to a time when this area was entirely floodwaters. With the water fully receded, however, the lodge presents a location with minimal opportunities for high payouts. If you don’t find what you need at the lodge, Misty Meadows is the only nearby location to rotate towards to supplement your inventory.

Advertisement

Given this week’s Fortnite challenge, the Apres Ski lodge itself might end up overcrowded compared to usual. This means that players who intend to do more than simply complete the challenge will need to be ready to play from behind.

Make sure to stop for materials and remember your build tips in order to make the most out of what you do have. Don’t expect this to be easy, but with a little creativity and skill players should be able to make the most out of what they find.