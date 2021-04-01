Fortnite April Fools skin 'Diamond Hanz' arrives as a tribute to the infamous Stonks meme guy

Epic Games recently introduced the Diamond Hanz skin and the "Gains!" back bling in reference to the Stonks meme.

New skin named Diamond Hanz is here! pic.twitter.com/WtGiTF1gdd — ARV | Fortnite News (@ARV_FNNews) April 1, 2021

Stonks is the infamous meme that became popular in 2017 because of a Facebook group known as Special Meme Fresh.

Introducing the Diamond Hanz skin in Fortnite and the infamous Gains back bling is Epic Games' attempt to celebrate April Fool's day.

The Diamond Hanz skin, along with the Gains back bling in Fortnite, can be purchased from the in-game Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

However, this exclusive skin will only be available for a limited time in the Item Shop as there is a timer.

Accompanied by the tagline,

"Buy! Sell! Win!"

This skin is a wonderful way to celebrate April Fool's day by paying homage to the iconic Stonks meme in Fortnite.

Fortnite's Diamond Hanz skin pays respect to Stonks meme

This is the first time a meme skin has been introduced to Fortnite lore.

Eagle-eyed fans of the community have spotted mention of "KEVN," "DURR," and "PZPT" in the background screen of the skin. These three abbreviations stand for Kevin, Durr Burger, and Pizza Pit.

This cant be a coincidence. The new Diamond Hanz skin is wearing Agent Jonesys 2nd style suite and in the news tab it says Kevin... (KEVN). It also has (DURR) Durr burger and (PZPT) Pizza Pit which are both in the game already so maybe Kevin is coming. It is April Fools Day so.. pic.twitter.com/KbH2D9NLb8 — Valentin (@Valenti68962190) April 1, 2021

From the looks of it, this could probably be foreshadowing by Epic Games regarding the future of the game. In all probability, Kevin the Cube might be responsible for the earth-shattering events that Fortnite island is witnessing.

All of this is just speculation for now. Overall, the Diamond Hanz Fortnite skin has already found its spot amongst the community.

Twitter has reacted very positively towards the skin, with fans being excited after getting their "hanz" on the Diamond Hanz Fortnite skin.

Lol my son just showed me on fortnite they added a diamond hanz skin 😂 pic.twitter.com/KdgXJK5oRF — Christie vom Boden (@Christie13b) April 1, 2021

The 🔔 has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call.



Buy! Hold! Win! pic.twitter.com/bmP1czr326 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 1, 2021

Needless to say, this is a cool skin. However, the role of this skin in Fortnite's lore remains to be seen.