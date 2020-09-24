Fortnite: Bromance brews as Midas & Brutus’ henchmen become friends

During Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, we saw what many assumed to be the end of Midas – the infamous overlord who met an abrupt fate, after his plans to retake the Battle Royale island ended up in shambles, along with his Doomsday device.

For the uninitiated, Midas, who was the leader of the Ghost faction, was overthrown from his position, after Agent Jones – whose origin is still a mystery – ended up successfully deterring the Doomsday Device. Since then, the whereabouts of the golden mischief-maker remained unknown. Although the faction leader might have been missing, Midas’ cognates were recently spotted on the island, albeit with a major caveat.

Fortnite Season 4 Storyline Changes – An unlikely bond

A Ghost member (dressed in all white) was recently spotted befriending a member from the enemy faction known as ‘Shadow.

Last week, the two were seen giving it their all in a dance battle inside an unnamed gas station. However, as soon as the Fortnite v14.20 update went live, the duo seemed to have moved the party to a hotel at Lazy Lake.

Here is a screenshot of the rare sighting

The Ghost and Shadow 'bros' have found solace at a hotel in Lazy Lake.

Fortnite Season 4 – New Iron Man Battle bus

Advertisement

Although watching these rival faction members team up might be a rare sighting on the ground, Fortnite has another addition lined up which is expected to stir things up in the sky.

Data-miners have recently discovered files that hint towards a new and ‘improved’ Battle bus which is expected to be functional shortly. The current Battle bus, for the most part, still has a traditional look. However, advanced machinery is being installed on the 100-man carrier, inside of the Stark Industries garage.

Following is a leak which showcases how the bus currently looks like in-game.

[LEAK] added in last update (14.20) new stark industries hangar stage. Iron Man seems to work here on his upgraded battle bus!



(stage is not available in-game yet) pic.twitter.com/w1hPg2FW95 — Sizzy • Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) September 23, 2020

Another popular Fortnite leaker - HYPEX, tweeted a sound file which many speculate to be the audio cue for the new battle bus.

New Bus sounds for the upgraded Battle Bus. pic.twitter.com/kVaC2Exbxe — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

Users were quick to speculate what the seemingly abrupt change to the Battle bus could mean. While many thought it was merely a visual addition to cater to the Fortnite Season 4 theme, others believe the new tech could help players travel through black holes, and spawn in entirely different dimensions