Fortnite Building Tips: Best defensive builds

Fortnite, just like any other battle royale game, it requires players to survive to win the match. The building mechanic is a core part of the game and one of the main reasons why Fortnite is unique in the battle royale genre. If you want to master Fortnite, you need to learn how to build and outwit your opponents.

Most professional players who have had a successful stint at this game have much higher building and aiming skills compared to their rivals. Sometimes good building skill is all that takes to eliminate a player in the game.

However, many casual players do not use the building mechanic in-game. So here is a guide to enhance your building skills in Fortnite. We'll be primarily be focusing on defensive tactics here.

Best Defensive Builds and Tips for Fortnite

You can watch this video by Selage on Advanced Building Defensive tips.

Here are some of the strategies given down below:

#1 4 x 4 Box Strategy- This is the most common form of protection in the game. For this build you need to create four squares side by side forming a square to block attacks from the enemy.

This might seem like a very obvious thing to do, but many players after winning a fight tend to heal in open. That makes them sitting ducks for the enemies to get easy kills on them. Therefore, making a box and healing inside makes it harder to attack you for the enemies.

#2 Walling Using Turbo Build- This technique is very beneficial when you are against Mini-Gun or Drum gun spam against your defensive wall. Building a single wall over and over might not be possible.

Using turbo build places a wall as soon as it gets destroyed. Thus, you can withstand long bullets spam and save your precious health before getting into a fight with the enemy. You can also edit a few parts of your wall and backfire at them. Refer to the picture given above for editing.

#3 Suprise Ramp Edit- This building is a little offensive in nature but as we say Offence is the best form of defence. While building a ramp over an enemy while pushing, you can quickly edit the ramp backwards and it will break your foremost ramp to give you a straight look at your enemy while they are not prepared to react. Thus, giving you the upper hand in the match. To see this technique in visual, Watch this video:

These are some of the basic defensive building tricks in Fortnite. You will need to practice daily to master these skills and farm materials in-game as well.