Fortnite Challenges: Season 8 Week 10 Challenges leaked

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
8   //    27 Apr 2019, 19:40 IST

Image result for fortnite season 8

Fortnite Battle Royale's Season 8 is slowly coming to a close. We have no information from Epic Games when Season 9 will start but we know it will likely be some time in May. Nevertheless, players are all too occupied by the new Avengers: Endgame LTM.

Each season's Battle Pass gives players the opportunity to complete challenges and level up their Battle Pass for some sweet skins and items.

Data miner @lucas7yoshi_ has unveiled Week 10's challenges. You can still do the Week 9 challenges right now which includes reviving a team mate in the new Reboot Van, dealing damage from below and much more.

Fortnite Season 8, Week 10 challenges

Free Challenges

  • Launch through flaming hoops with a cannon – 5 Battle Stars
  • Stage 1/3: Harvest (500) Wood in a single match – 2 Battle Stars
  • Stage 2/3: Harvest (500) Brick in a single match – 1 Battle Star
  • Stage 3/3: Harvest (500) Metal in a single match – 1 Battle Stars
  • Eliminate (3) opponents at Tilted Towers or The Block – 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

  • Deal (500) damage with an Infantry Rifle or Heavy Assault Rifle – 5 Battle Star
  • Stage 1/2: Search the treasure map signpost found in Junk Junction – 2 Battle Stars
  • Stage 2/2: Search the X on the treasure map signpost in Junk Junction – 1 Battle Star
  • Eliminate (3) opponents at Tilted Towers or The Block – 10 Battle Stars 
  • Deal (100) damage within 10 seconds of landing after using a Volcano Vent – 10 Battle Stars 
  • Eliminate (2) opponents from closer than 5m away – 10 Battle Stars

These will be subject to change at Epic's discretion of course. If not, hopefully this information gives you a heads up on what to expect. The challenges will go live on 2 May 2019 at 2:30 PM GMT.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Challenges
